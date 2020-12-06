Getting out some frustration? Larsa Pippen took her daughter, Sophia Pippen, ATV riding with her friends amid her alleged cheating scandal with NBA star Malik Beasley on Saturday, December 5.

In a series of photos and videos posted to the 46-year-old’s Instagram Stories, her 12-year-old daughter could be seen sitting on an ATV with a friend as they threw up peace signs for the camera. Kim Kardashian‘s ex-BFF also shared footage of several other motorized off-highway vehicles with more folks set to ride, as well as a selfie while wearing a camouflage bandana.

The former Real Housewives of Miami star was spotted out on Tuesday, December 2, for the first time since the news of the scandal broke. Larsa was photographed bringing luggage inside her lavish Miami mansion after returning from a short vacation — though it was unclear if she was visiting with the Minnesota Timberwolves player, 24.

Scottie Pippen‘s estranged wife made headlines when photos surfaced of herself and the married athlete holding hands during a night out in Miami on November 23. The pictures seemingly shocked Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, with whom he shares 21-month-old son Makai.

The 23-year-old model opened up on social media about seeing her husband with another woman. “I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down,” she wrote on Monday, December 1. “The truth always comes out one way or another … Wow … I don’t even know this man … this is wild y’all, I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

On Thursday, December 3, E! News reported that Yao filed for divorce from Beasley “the day she saw the photos.”

Prior to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Atlanta native’s steamy night out, Beasley made his intentions with the mother of four known publicly on social media. “I just want to take you on a date and treat you like a queen,” he commented on an Instagram photo of Pippen wearing braids a week before the photos surfaced online.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Larsa and her daughter, Sophia, riding ATVs amid the alleged Beasley cheating scandal!