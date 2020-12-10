Another shocking turn of events. Malik Beasley’s estranged wife, Montana Yao, claims she was kicked out of their family home amid the fallout from the NBA star’s hand-holding scandal with Larsa Pippen.

“Hey y’all, I just wanted to say THANK YOU so much for your tremendous love and support during this time,” the 23-year-old model began her Instagram statement on Wednesday, December 9. “Things have been pretty rough, I’m not going to lie.”

Courtesy Montana Yao/Instagram

Yao indicates she and their 2-year-old son, Makai, were forced to find somewhere else to stay after the controversy made headlines. Fans were informed of a potential romance between the Real Housewives of Miami alum, 46, and Minnesota Timberwolves baller, 24, after they stepped out together in Miami, Florida, on November 23. Photos captured of the duo went viral on December 1.

“We were told to leave our family home 10 days ago, and just like you all, I’m pretty confused,” Yao shares in her update. “There has been no private or public addressing of the situation, nor any type of apology. I’m not the type to disclose too much information, but I definitely will if or when I feel it is appropriate.”

The influencer also expresses her gratitude to the people sending messages with “kind words of encouragement and love” because it is helping her cope with the ordeal. “I’m sorry I haven’t been able to respond to each and every one of you, but just know I have read almost every single message, comment, etc.,” Yao adds.

Courtesy Montana Yao/Instagram

One day after learning about Pippen and Beasley’s flirtatious photos, Yao reportedly filed for divorce from the point guard.

“Montana never cheated, and it’s not in her character,” a source told E! News after her filing. “She’s not dating anybody. She’s a family person. She’s focusing on taking care of her son with her parents. They are quarantining together. Her son is her first priority.”

Beasley has yet to speak publicly on the controversy or in response to Yao’s latest post on Instagram. Pippen, on the other hand, shared cryptic messages alluding to the scandal on December 3. “Don’t always trust what you see on social media,” she posted via Instagram Stories, adding, “Even salt looks like sugar.”