Hmm … Larsa Pippen shared a cryptic quote amid her hand-holding scandal with married NBA star Malik Beasley.

“Don’t always trust what you see on social media,” the Real Housewives of Miami alum, 46, posted to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 2. “Even salt looks like sugar.”

The message comes as photos of Pippen and the Minnesota Timberwolves player, 24, — who was charged with felony threats of violence and fifth-degree drug possession on Oct. 30 — emerged online. The two were spotted hand in hand in Miami on November 23, which came as a shock to his wife, Montana Yao.

“Wow … I don’t even know this man,” the model, 23, wrote on Instagram on December 1. “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.” She added that “the truth always comes out one way or another,” noting, “I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down. … Appreciate all the love y’all for real.”

Larsa’s son Scotty Pippen Jr. is also seemingly struggling with his mom’s recent actions. The Vanderbilt basketball star, 20, has been “liking” a slew of tweets alluding to her behavior. “You have big goals Scotty, don’t let anything distract you,” one read, to which he responded, “Focused on myself and my goals. I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions. All good over here.”

This isn’t the first time the estranged wife of Scottie Pippen has been linked to a professional baller. On November 9, Pippen defended herself after she was accused of hooking up with Tristan Thompson while he was dating Khloé Kardashian.

“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them,” she said in an interview with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on the “Hollywood Raw podcast.”

“Then a week later, or 10 days later he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever,” she continued. “I’m the type of person [who] doesn’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”

On December 2, the former Kardashian pal “liked” Beasley’s Instagram photos, further fueling the drama.

In Touch reached out to Pippen and Beasley for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.