Making amends? Larsa Pippen supported son Scotty Pippen Jr. after he shaded her amid drama with Malik Beasley.

“Great win, Deuce,” the proud mom, 46, gushed via Instagram on Sunday, December 13, after the Vanderbilt basketball star helped secure victory for the team.

Courtesy of Larsa Pippen/Instagram

Earlier this month, the 20-year-old “liked” a slew of shady tweets after his mom was spotted holding hands with the married NBA star, 24, on November 23.

“To choose clout chasing over your own child, smh, I’m so sorry sweetheart,” one message read. He also gave a thumbs up to, “You have big goals, Scotty! Don’t let anything distract you,” and, “I feel bad for Scotty Pippen Jr. honestly. That young man has to deal with this every other week. Enough is enough.”

The snapshots also came as a surprise to Montana Yao, Beasley’s wife of nine months. The model claimed she found out the Minnesota Timberwolves player was cheating on her along with the rest of the world.

“Wow … I don’t even know this man,” the model, 23, who shares 18-month-old son Makai with the shooting guard, wrote on her Instagram Story on December 1. “Wow … I don’t even know this man … this is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the time just like y’all.”

Days later, Yao filed for divorce from Beasley. “Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos,” a source told E! News on December 3. “Montana never cheated, and it’s not in her character. She’s not dating anybody. She’s a family person. She’s focusing on taking care of her son with her parents. They are quarantining together. Her son is her first priority.”

The gorgeous brunette then alleged she and Makai had been kicked out of their home. “We were told to leave our family home 10 days ago, and just like you all, I’m pretty confused,” Yao shared after filing. “There has been no private or public addressing of the situation, nor any type of apology. I’m not the type to disclose too much information, but I definitely will if or when I feel it is appropriate.”

Unfortunately, it seems like Yao might be waiting a while to hear an apology. Not only have Pippen and Beasley been openly flirting on Instagram, but the former Real Housewives of Miami star doesn’t appear to show any remorse for her actions.

“Maybe spend more time loving and less hating!” Larsa wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, December 6, and added a prayer hand emoji. “It’s not changing my life, but it might change yours.”