Tuning out the noise. Larsa Pippen shared a sexy selfie via Instagram and turned off the comments amid her hand-holding scandal with married NBA star Malik Beasley.

“Only the real can relate,” the Real Housewives of Miami alum, 46, captioned the sultry shot.

It seems Pippen is trying to avoid seeing criticism after she was spotted hand in hand with the 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves baller in Miami on November 23. Since then, his wife, Montana Yao, has filed for divorce.

“Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos,” a source revealed to E! News on Thursday, December 3. “Montana never cheated, and it’s not in her character. She’s not dating anybody. She’s a family person. She’s focusing on taking care of her son with her parents. They are quarantining together. Her son is her first priority.”

Beasley and Yao, 23, who met in 2018 and tied the knot in 2020, share a 21-month-old son named Makai. The model claimed she learned of Beasley’s possible infidelity along with the rest of the internet.

“Wow … I don’t even know this man,” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, December 1. “This is wild, y’all, I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

She added that “the truth always comes out one way or another,” noting, “I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down. … Appreciate all the love y’all for real.”

Clearly, Pippen’s family is less than thrilled with her actions too. The ex Kardashian pal’s son Scotty Pippen Jr. shaded his mom by liking a slew of tweets.

“To choose clout chasing over your own child, smh, I’m so sorry sweetheart,” one tweet read. The 20-year-old also gave a thumbs up to, “You have big goals Scotty! Don’t let anything distract you,” and “I feel bad for Scotty Pippen Jr. honestly. That young man has to deal with this every other week. Enough is enough.”

Prior to her most recent scandal, Pippen was accused of hooking up with Boston Celtics star Tristan Thompson while he was dating girlfriend Khloé Kardashian.

“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed,” the brunette babe told Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on the “Hollywood Raw podcast.”

“I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them,” she continued. “Then a week later, or 10 days later he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. I’m the type of person [who] doesn’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”

On December 2, the former wife of Chicago Bulls forward Scottie Pippen shared a cryptic message via her Instagram Stories but has not directly spoken out about the drama.

“Don’t always trust what you see on social media,” the quote read. “Even salt looks like sugar.”