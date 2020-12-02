Malik Beasley Publicly Asked Out Larsa Pippen 1 Week Before Miami Photos

Receipts! NBA star Malik Beasley left a flirty comment on Larsa Pippen’s Instagram one week prior to them being photographed holding hands while out in Miami. The Minnesota Timberwolves player is married to Montana Yao, and they share 21-month-old son Makai.

“I hold back, sometimes I won’t,” Pippen, 46, captioned a selfie of herself wearing braids on October 24.

Larsa Pippen/Instagram

“I just want to take you on a date and treat you like a queen,” Beasley, 24, commented on her post.

The athlete, who was charged with felony threats of violence and fifth-degree drug possession on October 30, seemingly got his wish. Photos surfaced of him and the estranged wife of Scottie Pippen holding hands while walking around a Miami shopping center on November 23.

MEGA

The snapshots came as a shock to his spouse. The 23-year-old model addressed the scandal on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 1.

“Wow … I don’t even know this man,” Yao wrote in reference to her husband shortly after the incriminating photos began circulating. “This is wild, y’all, I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

Yao wasn’t the only one personally affected by the Real Housewives of Miami alum’s outing with the married athlete. Pippen’s oldest child, Scotty Pippen Jr., also reacted to the situation on Twitter.

“Focused on myself and my goals. I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions. All good over here,” the Vanderbilt basketball player, 20, posted amid the scandal.

He also “liked” a series of tweets referencing his mother’s behavior. “To choose clout chasing over your own child, SMH. I’m so sorry sweetheart,” one post read. “Look at how disappointed in his momma he is … this breaks my heart,” someone else added with a screenshot of all the shady tweets “liked” by the college athlete. “@spippenjr deserves better. Kid is BALLING out right now and has to deal with all of this B.S. that he doesn’t ask for or control — hope he keeps focused cause his game don’t lie,” one fan wrote.

This isn’t the first basketball player Pippen has been linked to in recent weeks. On November 9, she came clean about rumors she hooked up with Khloé Kardashian’s off-and-on boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed,” she claimed on the “Hollywood Raw podcast” during an interview. “I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them. Then, a week later, or 10 days later he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine, I don’t even care … I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that.”

Pippen is still married to the father of her children, 55, but they are legally separated. They first filed for divorce in 2016 but later reconciled. They filed again in 2018 after almost 21 years of marriage.

“We have both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives,” Pippen told TMZ at the time. “We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time.”

It doesn’t look like this drama is ending anytime soon.