For the first time in Married at First Sight history, season 17 features a “runaway bride.” While the premise of the controversial experiment is that willing singles get married sight unseen after being carefully matched by relationship experts, one Denver bride decided to not go through with her wedding after meeting her future husband at the altar.

Lifetime fans finally watched all the season 17 couples meet and get married during the November 1 episode, but are curious about which ones make it together after Decision Day.

Are Emily and Brennan Still Together?

Season 17 star Emily described herself as the “life of the party” and had never been in a relationship before getting married on the series. Meanwhile, Brennan was a software consultant from New York, who was looking for someone who had the same ambitions as him.

“They are two ambitious and adventurous individuals with successful careers, vibrant social lives, and strong values that we believe align perfectly,” resident expert Pastor Cal Roberson said during the October 18 premiere. “Even though Emily’s never been in a serious relationship, we’re confident she’s ready to be the supportive and longing partner that Brennan longs for.”

Fans were initially unsure of the season 17 couple — calling out Emily on social media for telling her husband at her wedding reception that she did body shots with the strippers at her bachelorette party — and they were right. Emily and Brennan’s marriage seemingly ends in divorce according to MAFS fan account, MAFSFan.

Are Clare and Cameron Still Together?

Cameron is originally from New Zealand and hoped the experiment would help him create his own family away from his relatives overseas.

The experts felt Clare had the family aspect that Cameron craved as she was born as a quadruplet and was very close to her parents. In turn, Clare wanted someone who could take her “out of her comfort zone” and help her be a little more spontaneous.

Clare and Cameron seemed like a good match on paper, however, their marriage is speculated to end on Decision Day, according to the MAFS fan account.

The trailer for the rest of the season teased a major fight between the pair, where Clare later recounted to a MAFS therapist that Cameron asked something horrific of her, “How dare you even ask that question?”

Are Becca and Austin Still Together?

During the October 2023 premiere, fans met Becca, who was a bubbly, pink-haired wedding photographer and Austin, “a typical Colorado native” who dreamed of a classic white picket fence life.

The MAFS experts felt Becca and Austin would be a great match as Becca would “bring the fun side” out of Austin while he offered “a great deal of emotional intelligence.”

The expert panel was correct as Becca and Austin found immediate sparks upon their first meeting on their wedding day.

“The chemistry between Becca and Austin is palpable,” one fan tweeted on X after their nuptials. “Wish them luck on this journey.”

Despite fans having a lot of hope for his match, this couple’s journey is speculated to end in divorce, according to MAFSFan.

Are Orion and Lauren Still Together?

Lauren is a budget officer for the federal government who was looking for someone as “hopeful and faithful and crazy” as her. As for Orion, he was someone who wore his heart on his sleeve and was out to find “everlasting love.”

The experts felt Lauren’s “loving and adventurous nature” would be a great match for Orion, who was “ready to dive into the depths of a relationship.”

Despite the couple finding fireworks at their wedding, a major cheating scandal is in the season 17 pair’s future.

“I don’t feel comfortable with the fact that you did sleep with someone else,” Orion confronted Lauren while in bed in a teaser previewing the rest of the season. Lauren confirmed she was unfaithful before the clip ended.

It seems Orion and Lauren were not able to work out their differences as they are speculated to have called it quits before Decision Day, according to MAFSfan.

Does Michael Get Remarried After ‘Runaway Bride’?

For the first time in 17 seasons, fans watched as Michael’s bride decided not to get married after meeting him for the first time at the altar.

As his bride walked down the aisle, she was only seen from behind, with the cameras hiding her identity. “I see her. She’s extremely beautiful,” the senior project manager said as he laid eyes on her.

However, after making their first introductions, the never-identified woman says, “I don’t think I can do this,” before the ceremony abruptly ends in everyone’s shock.

While his runaway bride’s identity was never shown onscreen, In Touch confirmed that Micheal married Chloe Brown in March 2023, nearly six weeks after the original four MAFS Denver couples were married in late January.

Michael was speculated to have been matched by the MAFS experts to a woman named Chloe; however, it was initially unclear if she was the “runaway bride.”