Married at First Sight season 13 took Houston for the first time and Texas matches Michaela Clark and Zack Freeman, Rachel Gordillo and Jose San Miguel, Bao Huong Hoang and Johnny Lam, Myrla Feria and Gil Cuero, and Brett Layton and Ryan Ignasiak, had viewers split on which couples would go the distance.

This season proved that the drama doesn’t stop when the cameras leave because following the reunion special, two participants in separate marriages revealed they started a new romance.

Keep reading to see where the season 13 couples stand in 2023.

Are ‘MAFS’ Stars Brett Layton and Ryan Ignasiak Still Together?

CHRISWPHOTO

Both Brett and Ryan wanted to be married, however, they weren’t each other’s usual types and the romance between them never took off. Ryan described his type as the girl next door and was surprised to find a fiery redhead as his bride.

The pair attempted to work through their issues, but it was also revealed that Ryan was on a dating app during the marriage experiment. While Ryan later cleared up that he deleted the app without deleting his account, the coffin in his marriage to Brett was already sealed. It was no surprise Ryan and Brett chose to divorce on Decision Day and are not together today.

Are ‘MAFS’ Stars Rachel Gordillo and Jose San Miguel Still Together?

AGABA STUDIOS

While Rachel and Jose had a great start to their relationship, their first obstacle came when Rachel accidentally called Jose by their costar Johnny’s name.

After a heated exchange, a producer stepped in to de-escalate the situation. After Rachel walked the producer out of their shared apartment, the Houston native returned to find herself locked out of the space. After banging on the doors to no avail, Rachel ended up spending the night at the home of an ex-boyfriend.

While the couple was able to work through the issue and surprised viewers by choosing to stay married on Decision Day, the love didn’t last.

Rachel and Jose split in December 2021 after eight months of marriage.

“After much thought, we have decided that we are better off going our separate ways,” they said in a joint statement to E! News at the time. “It’s a decision we do not make lightly, but after some back and forth and trying to make this marriage work, we know this decision best serves our future.”

Are ‘MAFS’ Stars Bao Huong Hoang and Johnny Lam Still Together?

Amber Charles Photography

Bao and Johnny made history as the franchise’s first Asian couple and actually first met back in college as presidents of their Vietnamese club.

While the match started off promising, Johnny was a serial dater and had admitted to going on over one hundred first dates. Despite initially feeling an attraction toward his new wife, he would later admit that he wasn’t ready for the experiment.

“I thought I was ready when I agreed to get married,” Johnny told producers before Decision Day. “Maybe I wasn’t ready, and that’s hard to say.”

On Decision Day, Bao and Johnny chose to end their marriage and are not together today.

Are ‘MAFS’ Stars Myrla Feria and Gil Cuero Still Together?

Amber Charles Photography

While the experts thought Gil and Myrla would be an excellent match due to their similar beliefs in family values, their viewpoints on money couldn’t have been any more different.

Myrla worked hard and enjoyed the finer things. Meanwhile, Gil wasn’t motivated by money and didn’t mind living a simpler life. Myrla also wasn’t immediately attracted to Gil but by the end of the season, the attraction for her new husband “grew.”

While most Lifetime viewers thought the relationship was destined to fail, Gil and Myrla shocked fans by choosing to stay together on Decision Day.

However, their relationship was short-lived as they called it quits less than 14 days after the cameras left. “I was blindsided with how everything went down,” Gil explained to the experts during the MAFS reunion special in November 2021. “Obviously, she felt a certain way and I never knew it. I didn’t know it until it was actually over.”

While Myrla denied that it was just finances that led to their breakup, the leadership coach told the panel, “For me, there were things that occurred after Decision Day where I didn’t feel that I could feel safe with him to make financial decisions for us in our future.”

Gil would also often refer to his new wife as a “Debbie downer,” which eventually got under her skin. “It’s not something I’ve ever experienced in a relationship,” Myrla told host Kevin Frazer. “I don’t really know what to do with it, and if you don’t like it, it’s like, ‘I mean, I guess this is just the way that person is.’”

Are ‘MAFS’ Stars Michaela Clark and Zack Freeman Still Together?

Amber Charles Photography

While Michaela and Zack sparked fireworks at the altar, after being separated on their honeymoon due to COVID-19, Zack and Michaela immediately realized they handled conflict in different ways.

Michaela’s family had warned her new husband about Michaela’s explosive alter-ego “Hurricane K” and the pair would experience some of the most explosive fights of the season.

While it was no surprise this couple called it quits on Decision Day, fans were shocked to find out that Zack began dating fellow cast mate, Bao, four months after Decision Day.

“Having gotten to know Bao the last couple of months,” the finance professional said during the What Now special, which aired in November 2021. “I think she’s an amazing person. I like how she’s always herself. I love her giddiness. I really do.”

Their relationship was short-lived as Bao later found out Zack was also dating someone else at the same time.