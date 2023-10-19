Married at First Sight experts have gone through over 80,000 applicants nationwide to match potential marriages and for the first time ever in franchise history, a bride has decided to not go through the process after meeting her future husband at the altar.

While cameras hid the “runway bride’s” identity, fans are curious about who the season 17 star is who walked away from the experiment.

Who Is the ‘MAFS’ Runaway Bride?

During the October 2023 premiere of season 17, fans watched as Michael stood at the altar as he prepared to meet his future wife for the first time.

“My biggest hope for this marriage is that we truly are a great match together,” he told cameras before his nuptials to a stranger, hoping it was going to be “fireworks” when he met her. “That it’ll be evident to us as we grow together.”

Also admitting he was an “acquired taste,” Michael said he was open to his wife giving him her feedback regarding his appearance. “My biggest fear is when she sees me, and lays eyes on me, if it’s clear that maybe she’s not really attracted to me,” he confessed to producers.

As his bride walked down the aisle, she was only seen from behind, with the cameras hiding her distinguishing features. “I see her. She’s extremely beautiful,” the senior project manager said as he laid eyes on her.

However, after introducing himself, the unidentified woman says, “I don’t think I can do this,” before the ceremony abruptly ends in everyone’s shock.

“That hurt,” the disappointed groom is heard saying before his friends and family run to comfort him.

While her identity was never shown, multiple reports stated Michael’s intended match was a woman named Chloe. However, it is unclear if he was later rematched into a new marriage.

What Did the Other ‘MAFS’ Brides Think of the ‘Runaway’?

During the MAFS Afterparty segment following the episode, host Keshia Knight Pulliam asked fellow brides Lauren, Emily and Claire, for their opinion on the interaction after rewatching the clip.

“What kills me the most is that she took an opportunity from someone else who went through this very long, grueling process,” Lauren explained. “Who like us, were very confident in what we wanted and were committed to marriage and the process. And she took that away from Michael in the moment, but someone else who would have filled her shoes and done just that.

Lauren called it a “waste of time” after going through the matching process, something the MAFS experts have called hours of rigorous and emotional interviews. “I would feel just so devastated, and I can’t imagine what other emotions Michael was feeling but I know I would just feel completely devastated.”

“Crushed,” Claire concluded. “I would just feel all the things that I was picturing about the future and having a partner would just dissolve.”

However, the former Cosby Show star offered a different perspective, saying she was “grateful” that the runaway bride made the decision instead of “dragging” Michael through the process and “not being present along the way.”

Keshia hinted that she received “intel” from behind the scenes that the bride had “made the decision before walking down the aisle.” However, the host emphasized that it was “hearsay” as she wasn’t present herself to confirm.