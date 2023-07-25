Missed Connection? Find Out Which ‘MAFS’ Cast Members Dated Within the Franchise

While it doesn’t always work for hopeful singles on the controversial marriage experiment, Married at First Sight, that doesn’t mean they don’t find love in the long run.

Sometimes the experts get it wrong and cast members seemingly find a better connection within the franchise. The first time this happened was back in season 10, which took place in Washington, D.C.

While Zach Justice was open about not being attracted to his wife, Mindy Shiben, during their time in the eight-week process, it was revealed he and fellow season 10 bride Katie Conrad went on a date at the end of the season.

“I got drinks with Zach. I think it was a couple weeks before Christmas kind of just to talk about this whole experience,” Katie admitted to reunion host Kevin Frazier after being questioned about the meet-up during the season 10 reunion in April 2020.