While the Married at First Sight season 17 couples headed to the mountains for a rocky couples’ retreat, Emily found herself in a scary situation and inside an ambulance after a major head injury. With the MAFS alum leaving a gory scene at the accident, fans are curious about what happened to the Denver star.

What Happened to Emily on ‘MAFS’?

From the beginning of the controversial experiment, fans watched as Emily and Brennan struggled to connect in their marriage. Instead of treating her like his wife, Brennan has seemingly friend-zoned his wife, going as far as asking her to sleep in separate bedrooms at the retreat.

In an effort to build on their relationship, they decided on an ATV excursion as both considered themselves adventurous people.

“We do like to do like, fun, more thrilling stuff, so I thought this would be a fun thing to do,” Emily excitedly told the camera during the January 31, 2024, episode. “I am only for positive vibes this weekend. Maybe some more, living on the edge vibes, just good vibes.” Meanwhile, Brennan added that he hoped he and Emily could work on the “friendship aspect” of their relationship.

“We haven’t gotten to do a fun adventure in a while,” Brennan told producers in a private confessional. “I’m just looking forward to going out there, get some fresh air and do some more adventuring together.”

While the ATV ride started on a positive note, it quickly turned deadly as Emily cut her head open and emergency services needed to be called.

Lifetime

“Emily crashed into a tree and got a gash in her head,” Brennan told the remaining season 17 couples over the phone during the February 7, 2024, episode while still at the hospital. “The branch went under her helmet and she’s got a nice little cut from it.”

How Is MAFS’ Emily After Her Head Injury?

Luckily for the MAFS star, the branch missed “anything major” and was left with a wound that needed to be closed up with stitches.

“It was very scary but I’m happy that I’m OK honestly, ‘cause I did not know if I was for a minute,” the season 17 bride added.

Emily later told the group of wives that Brennan was “amazing” in how he handled the frightening situation. “He saw a lot of blood, saw a lot of my inside of my head,” Emily explained. “After, like, going through something like that, like, it was, yeah … Crazy, but, like, wouldn’t have wanted anyone else there … It’s crazy what really brings you together.”