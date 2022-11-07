On speaking terms? Little People, Big World stars Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler reunited with Zach Roloff, his wife, Tori Roloff, and their three kids amid their estrangement.

On Sunday, November 6, Audrey Roloff took to her Instagram Stories to share several photos and videos from a family gathering that honored Matt’s late father, Ronald Roloff. He died at the age of 84 in July.

While Tori, 31, and Zach, 32, didn’t directly appear in any of the posts, their two eldest kids, Jackson, 5, and Lilah, 2, were captured coloring with their cousins Ember, 5, and Bode, 2. In addition to Jackson and Lilah, they also share 6-month-old son Josiah.

In another slide, Matt, 61, was seen spending quality time with Bode. “These two were having quite the time together,” Audrey, 31, wrote about the sweet moment.

The family reunited as fans are currently watching Tori, Zach, Matt and Caryn’s feud play out on season 24 of the TLC show.

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

During the premiere on November 1, Tori and Zach revealed that they had a strained relationship with Matt and Caryn, 55, after the father of four put a portion of Roloff Farms on the market. They said the family farm had a “hostile environment” that it is “no longer a place of joy,” adding that they had “no plans” to introduce Josiah to Caryn.

Caryn later revealed she and her longtime boyfriend were estranged from Zach, Tori and their kids. “I’m hoping that it’ll just … one day we’ll start to talk again, something will come up,” she said in a confessional. “I know Matt’s working on his relationship with them and as that foundation gets rebuilt, I think it’ll be easier for us.”

“This whole thing has been very painful. Still painful. I miss the kids every day. I just… I don’t have the tools to fix it,” the reality star added.

After both Zach and his twin brother, Jeremy Roloff, expressed interest in buying the farm, Matt caused a major rift in the family when he decided to put a portion of the farm on the market in May. When their deal fell through, Zach and Tori moved further away from his family in Oregon to Battle Ground, Washington.

Matt eventually had a change of heart and decided to take the property of the market in October. He then announced his plan to convert the family’s longtime house on Roloff Farms into a rental property.

In addition to Zach and Jeremy, Matt raised his other children, Molly Roloff and Jacob Roloff, in the home with his ex-wife, Amy Roloff.