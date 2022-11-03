No regrets? Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff clapped back at a fan who questioned his “greed” amid drama over the family farm.

Matt, 61, took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 2, to document the end of pumpkin season at Roloff Farms. “Up up and away … Pumpkin Season 2022 in the books … a great wonderful year with so many new friends and connections,” he wrote, adding that he was “leaving rainy Oregon” to spend time in the “more sunny Arizona.”

In the comments section, one fan slammed Matt for his decision to sell the farm, which led to an estrangement from his son Zach Roloff and his wife, Tori Roloff. “Quick question … was your greed worth giving up access to your children and grandchildren? I’m gonna pray for you Matt,” the fan asked.

“Quick answer. Yes!” Matt replied. “Important life lessons are hard.”

The fan’s comment seemed to be in response to the drama that is currently playing out on season 24 of LPBW. Following the season premiere on Tuesday, November 1, Matt faced backlash when he put a portion of the family farm up for sale after Zach, 32, expressed interest in buying the property.

Also during the episode, Zach and Tori, 31, called Roloff Farms a “hostile environment” that is “no longer a place of joy.” The couple added that they had “no plans” to introduce their newborn son, Josiah, to Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

Meanwhile, Caryn, 55, revealed she and Matt were not in contact with Zach, Tori and their kids amid the feud. “I’m hoping that it’ll just … one day we’ll start to talk again, something will come up,” she said in a confessional. “I know Matt’s working on his relationship with them and as that foundation gets rebuilt, I think it’ll be easier for us.”

“This whole thing has been very painful. Still painful. I miss the kids every day. I just… I don’t have the tools to fix it,” she added.

Matt put the farm on the market in May, which caused a major rift in the family. His son, Jeremy Roloff, previously tried to purchase the farm from Matt, while fans of the family’s reality show watched Zach attempt to buy the property during season 22. After Zach’s plan failed to pan out, he and Tori moved further away from his family to Battle Ground, Washington.

Matt has since had a change of heart and took the farm off the market. In October, he announced his plan to convert the family’s longtime house on Roloff Farms into a rental property.

“When I put the small side of the farm up for sale, I knew large deals like that take a much longer time (i.e. 6-12 months) to complete with no guarantees,” Matt shared via Instagram in October. “What I didn’t expect was how many new business partners and networking connections I would make in the process.”

“Several interested parties talked about many different business ventures such as purchasing the small farm with big house to use it as a short-term rental … think AirBnB,” the TLC star continued in the caption, crediting iTrip Vacations as his new partner. “More information will be forthcoming soon … but needless to say we are scrambling hard behind the scenes (plus running the busy Pumpkin patch) to convert (re-furnish) the home to be ready for its first guests.”

Matt revealed the decision just one day after In Touch confirmed that he removed the $4 million sale listings from major realty websites.