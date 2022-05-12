Gone But Never Forgotten: ‘Little People, Big World’ Stars We’ve Lost Over the Years

Little People, Big World has been on our TV screens since 2006 and while fans have been captured by the lighthearted series, the Roloffs have experienced some sad deaths over the years.

One of the most recent losses happened two days before Amy Roloff’s wedding to Chris Marek when Amy said goodbye to her dog, Felix.

“Felix suddenly wasn’t feeling very well about a day and a half ago and you know, you think it’s just a simple thing. And then yesterday he gradually went downhill,” the A Little Me author explained on her wedding special, Amy & Chris’ Happily Ever After. “So, I took him to the emergency vet hospital, and they pretty much said he’s pretty far gone.”

After her engagement to Chris in season 20, Amy got the sad news that her mom passed away shortly before she hosted her 1980s prom. “It came on a bit sudden,” the mother of four explained. “My mom was 86 and she passed before my parents celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. She was having some health issues and eventually, they found out it was her heart.”

The family has also gone through losses that weren’t captured on camera. Before the Roloff Family rose to fame, Matt lost his younger brother, Josh Roloff, when he was just 34 years old in 1999.

“When Joshua was born — about two weeks before Christmas in 1964, when I was over two years old — my parents faced more childbirth trauma,” Matt detailed in his memoir, Against Tall Odds: Being a David in a Goliath World. “Not long after the delivery the doctors diagnosed Josh as having severe heart and lung problems they thought would probably take his life before he was a day old.”

Jacob Roloff’s wife, Isabel Rock, lost her brother in 2012 when he was only 25 years old. The lead singer of the band, Profane Sass, sadly passed away when he fell off a freight train.

“He’ll know all about you. How you rode trains and sang and played music for a living,” Isabel wrote in a tribute to her brother in August 2021. “My son will know all about you, uncle Tomás. But I have a feeling he’s already met you up in the stars.”

Keep scrolling to see all the Little People, Big World stars we’ve lost over the years.