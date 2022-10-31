Sweet moment! Little People, Big World stars Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff introduced their kids Jackson and Lilah to their baby brother, Josiah, after returning home from the hospital.

In a teaser for season 24 of the TLC show shared by People, Zach, 32, and Tori, 31, admitted they were “nervous” for Jackson, 5, and Lilah, 2, to meet Josiah, 6 months.

“It definitely didn’t go well when we brought Lilah home from the hospital,” Tori recalled before a throwback clip showed Jackson refusing to go near his little sister during their first meeting.

The mother of three added she was “expecting the worst but hoping for the best,” while Zach agreed.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

As the couple walked into their home with the newborn in his car seat, Jackson ran directly to Tori and she told him to be “gentle.”

Jackson quickly embraced the idea of having a new baby brother. He showed his excitement by pumping his fists in the air and chanting, “Oh yeah, oh yeah.”

Meanwhile, Lilah remained calm as walked over to the car seat and took a moment to stare at Josiah.

“We thought he was gonna lash out or freak out, everyone was gonna start crying … but it ended up being fantastic,” Zach said of the sweet moment in a confessional.

The clip also showed Zach’s mother, Amy Roloff, holding Josiah for the first time as Lilah marveled at the baby. “His little eyes are open. They opened a little bit,” the proud grandma, 60, said while rocking her grandson.

Lilah then brought over a blanket for Amy to use as she held Josiah.

“Best big sister ever,” Tori said in response to Lilah’s kind gesture.

Tori and Zach announced they welcomed baby No. 3 in May. They shared the news by posting a video that captured Josiah resting before the former schoolteacher put a tiny hat on his head. ”Welcome to the world sweet Josiah Luke!” she wrote in the caption, revealing that he was born on April 30, 2022.

The TV personality – whose birthday is on May 3 – added, “You surprised us all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime! Best birthday present ever!”

She also shared a close-up photo of Josiah next to a sign with his name written on it, as well as a picture of the parents holding the newborn in the hospital. “The best early birthday present a mama could ask for! We love you sweet boy!” Tori captioned the second post.

LPBW season 24 premieres on TLC on Tuesday, November 1, at 9 p.m. ET.