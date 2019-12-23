Welcome to the world, little girl! On November 21, Tori Roloff announced that she and her husband, Zach Roloff, welcomed baby No. 2 on November 19. The Little People, Big World stars shared the news on Instagram with their fans, revealing their first daughter made her appearance just a few days before. Tori, 28, made the announcement with some seriously precious photos of their baby girl and wrote, “Lilah Ray Roloff. Born on November 19th at 6:52 p.m. 8 pounds 9 ounces. 18 1/2 inches long.”

The newest addition to the Roloff family quickly got a lot of attention from its fellow members. Aunt Audrey Roloff — who is pregnant with her second child herself — commented under the pictures, “SHE IS PERFECT we love her so much already.” Isabel Rock — Jacob Roloff‘s wife — also wrote, “Uncle Jacob and Aunt Izzy love her so much already.”

Plus, grandpa Matt Roloff shared a photo with his newest granddaughter on November 21 and wrote, “Lilah Ray Roloff born 11/19/19. Another absolutely precious grandbaby … [I] love her sooo much already!” In the comments, he continued to share his happiness with fans, and when one wrote, “Congratulations, @mattroloff, you’re a first-class grandfather all the way!🎉 👶” the 58-year-old grandfather wrote back, “Thanks. I’m one fully blessed dude. That’s for sure. :)”

Lilah’s also got a grandma in Amy Roloff, who is divorced from Matt. But she and Caryn Chandler, Matt’s current girlfriend, seemingly put their differences aside to meet the baby girl on the same day.

“She’s here. Lilah Ray Roloff 💕 was born November 19th, 2019 to Zachary and Tori and big brother Jackson,” Amy, 55, captioned a photo of herself with her new granddaughter. “Woohoo! My granddaughter has my heart and is loved 💕 so much already. She’s beautiful and precious and a blessing to our family. I’m so looking forward to watching baby girl grow up, see Jackson and Lilah hang out and spending grandma time with them. Congrats Zachary and Tori. You two are amazing parents. Love you 💗 I couldn’t be happier and more excited to be a grandma again. 😊”

Caryn also shared a picture of herself holding Lilah on the same day — November 22 — and wrote, “Sugar and spice and everything nice … Welcome to the world baby girl! Newest Roloff is here and I didn’t want to let go. 💕🎀 #LilahRay #mamasdoinggreattoo.”

This is clearly one little gal who has a whole lot of love coming at her! Check out all the photos of baby Lilah Ray in our gallery below.