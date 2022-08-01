Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff‘s dad, Ron Roloff, has died at the age of 84. The TLC star shared the news with fans in a Monday, August 1, Instagram post.

Next to a smiling photo of his father, Matt began, “A sad week for the Roloff family. My dad … affectionately known as ‘papa’ to his 10 grandchildren and his 10 great grandkids, peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior yesterday evening.”

“Ron was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and inspiration to many. He literally loved people and anyone who ever came in contact with him knows that! His love for Jesus was so evident throughout his entire life and certainly in his final hours,” Matt continued.

‘Little People, Big World’ Stars We’ve Lost Over the Years “With his “special love of his life (since grade school) his wife of 63 years ‘Huny’ right by his side … many of us were with him reading his favorite Bible Verses. I would list one but he had so many favorites! Some of his last words to me were telling me how proud he was of the things I had accomplished … then he quoted … ‘My Father’s house has many rooms; Jesus said. I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. (John 14:2-3).'” the reality star shared. Matt concluded, “What a man and a life well lived! Thanks to all the grandchildren that were able to race to his bedside and hold his hands with mom and I in his final moments here on earth!! Love love to all!” He went on to tag his own four children, Zach, Jacob, Jeremy and Molly in the post. Ron and his wife, Peggy, were featured on 2006’s season 1 of Little People, Big World. But they kept their appearances to a minimum in the years that followed. The couple appeared in season 18’s episode in 2018, “Four Generations of Roloffs,” where Ron and Peggy drove from their home in California to Oregon to meet grandson Zach and wife Tori‘s first child, son Jackson. Will There Be an ‘LPBW’ Season 24? Amy Reveals What Roloffs 'Know' So Far

