A sight to behold! Little People, Big World fans may know all about Roloff Farms, but the property has become even more impressive as it continues to expand.

The LPBW family-owned land is now a travel stop for reality TV enthusiasts and we can see why! Viewers often get to see the sprawling location as the backdrop on the long-running reality series and how it’s transformed over the years.

It started as a small fixer-upper on 34 acres but has since grown into an over 100-acre “agritainment extravaganza,” per their website. “Roloff Farms is now an annual destination bringing fun and excitement to thousands of both local and worldwide visitors,” the bio reads. “Over the years, the original structures and equally fanciful new ones have become favorite tour attractions to the many people who visit the farm during the Roloff Farms Pumpkin Patch season when the farm is open to the public every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October.”

The brood often spends time on the property, especially when the holiday season rolls around. Matt Roloff and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, previously posed for a photo with his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, and her fiancé, Chris Marek, in 2019. They were joined by son Zach and his wife, Tori, as well as son Jacob and his wife, Isabel, and son Jeremy and his wife, Audrey. The grandkids were there, too!

In January 2021, Matt celebrated his latest purchase that would help their tedious work on the farm. “I’ve never been a guy that desires to own a Porsche, Ferrari a boat, or fancy jewelry and suits … I always placed my priorities on having nice quality tools and equipment to make things … be productive … and do more projects,” he wrote on Instagram, revealing they needed something to carry the heavy loads. “I finally bought myself a beast of a dump trailer … for those that don’t know … it’s just like it sounds. You put stuff in it — then dump it out.”

Matt shared another video of himself getting down to business on February 9 and revealed a lot of the labor is done behind-the-scenes. “I realized that so much of what we do around here @rolofffarms never makes [it] to your eyes … If you look back at a video I posted last September, I was talking about building a new log cabin on the farm,” the star shared. “Then Pumpkin Season 2020 happened … and then Christmas … finally getting back to putting the final touches on this project.”

Scroll through the gallery to take a tour of Roloff farms!