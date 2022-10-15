Airing out their opinions! Viewers are slamming Little People, Big World star Caryn Chandler ahead of the upcoming season 24 premiere because of her involvement in the negotiations between Matt Roloff and his son Zach Roloff over the sale of Roloff Farms.

Many fans felt she overstepped her boundaries when it came to personal family matters, with one fan saying, “Caryn shouldn’t even be on the show.”

“She’s so entitled. Those are not your kids or grandchildren,” the viewer of the show wrote in the comment section of the teaser shared by TLC on October 11. Meanwhile, another user added, “Caryn should not have been involved, at this point, she is not his fiancée nor married to him … Matt being the greedy person he is, he bought Amy out at a low price because he had always said he was going to leave the farm as a legacy.”

In the preview for the new season, Tori Roloff and Zach, 32, called the farm a “hostile environment” that is “no longer a place of joy” and also revealed they have “no plans” for Caryn, 53, to meet their newborn son, Josiah, whom they welcomed in April 2022.

TLC

“They still think they did nothing wrong,” Zach told the camera in a confessional.

In another scene, Tori, 31, explained, “Caryn tells other people that she’s waiting for our olive branch and that olive branch — the dove took it to another island, I don’t know?”

It’s clear tensions on Roloff Farms have only escalated following failed negotiations for the north side of the farm as fans also brought up the problematic history between Caryn, Matt, 60, and Matt’s ex-wife, Amy Roloff, as they believed Matt and Caryn’s relationship started while he was still married.

Matt and Amy’s 2015 split shocked fans and, almost instantaneously, rumors of infidelity swirled. At the time of their divorce, the pair gave no clues to the demise of the relationship but only laid out the shared goal of staying cordial for their children and many businesses.

However, in 2019, the reality TV matriarch opened up about her divorce in her memoir A Little Me and alleged that Matt was involved with Caryn while they were still married.

“Matt was spending more and more time at the tavern he often frequented in the evenings after filming and working on the farm, and our farm manager seemed to be around more and more often as well. What, if anything, was going on?” the mother of four wrote in her book.

“Then it dawned on me. Matt and our farm manager, who had been working for us a number of years by then, seemed to have more than just a working relationship or friendship,” she went on. “I saw messages, pictures, and other things that should not have been shared between people who just worked together and were still married to other people.”

Season 24 of Little People, Big World is set to premiere on November 1 on TLC.