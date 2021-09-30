Don’t mess with the Roloffs! The stars of Little People, Big World love clapping back at haters any chance they get, and we can’t say we blame them. Over the years, trolls have made up rumors — everything from engagements to pregnancies — and slammed them for the way they parent their kiddos. Sigh.

Tori Roloff, who is married to Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff‘s son Zach Roloff, is no stranger to clapping back at the mom-shamers. In July 2020, she shared a very strong message to all the trolls and haters who bombard the comments of her Instagram posts with criticism about the way she parents the couple’s children, Jackson and Lilah.

“I am not responsible for teaching the world anything about dwarfism or a pandemic or any other global issue,” she captioned a sweet photo of her with her kids. “However, it is my privilege to have a platform where I can share information on things I find important like dwarfism or a pandemic or other global issues.”

She went on to explain that she didn’t make a conscious decision to star on a reality TV series when she fell in love with Zach, whose family has starred on TLC’s LPBW since 2006. “This all comes along with him and our family and I feel like I’ve done a damn good job of being the best I can be,” the former school teacher continued.

“I don’t owe you anything. You don’t own me. You can’t manipulate me. This is my Instagram and I can choose what I want to share,” Tori added.” If this doesn’t sit well with you … I’m sorry. It’s not my job to change your mind. [peace sign emoji].”

While Tori may be one of the most outspoken of the cast when it comes to the online trolls, the rest of her famous family members — like Jeremy Roloff‘s wife, Audrey Roloff — have also been known to put a hater or two in their place. Next time, you might want to think twice before letting loose in the comments. Chances are, someone will call you out!

Keep scrolling to see all of the times the famous family responded to fans, er, foes online.