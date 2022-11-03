Calling it quits? Little People, Big World star Caryn Chandler has found herself at the center of her boyfriend Matt Roloff’s family drama. In light of the family feud, some fans believe she may have quit the reality show. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Caryn’s suspected departure from LPBW.

Did Caryn Chandler Quit ‘LPBW’?

Caryn has not confirmed her exit from the show, while none of the other cast members have publicly commented that she quit.

However, rumors started to swirl that Matt’s former assistant has decided to not be part of season 25 if the show is renewed.

Why Do Fans Think Caryn Chandler Quit ‘LPBW’?

In November, a source told The Sun that Caryn has decided to quit the show. “Caryn is completely done. She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air, and too much family drama,” the insider said. “She feels as though she’s the one always caught in the middle trying to mediate. Although she knows it probably makes for good ratings, she doesn’t want to be a part of it anymore.”

Reps for TLC did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

The rumors come amid Caryn’s involvement in the drama over Matt’s original plans to sell Roloff Farms.

During the season 24 premiere on November 1, Zach Roloff and his wife, Tori Roloff, revealed that they had a strained relationship with Matt and Caryn after the Roloff patriarch put a portion of the farm on the market.

TLC

During a confessional, the couple said that Roloff Farms had a “hostile environment” that is “no longer a place of joy.” They added that they had “no plans” to introduce their newborn son, Josiah, to Caryn.

Caryn later revealed she and Matt were estranged from Zach, Tori and their kids. “I’m hoping that it’ll just … one day we’ll start to talk again, something will come up,” she said in a confessional. “I know Matt’s working on his relationship with them and as that foundation gets rebuilt, I think it’ll be easier for us.”

“This whole thing has been very painful. Still painful. I miss the kids every day. I just… I don’t have the tools to fix it,” Caryn added.

Matt put the farm on the market in May after both Zach and his twin brother, Jeremy Roloff, expressed interest in buying the farm. The decision caused a major rift among the family members, with Zach and Tori moving further away from his family in Oregon to Battle Ground, Washington, after the deal fell through.

The father of four eventually had a change of heart and decided to take the property of the market in October. He then announced his plan to convert the family’s longtime house on Roloff Farms into a rental property.

What Do Viewers Think About Caryn Chandler’s Involvement in the Family Drama?

Ahead of the season 24 premiere, several viewers took to social media to slam Caryn for her involvement in the drama.

Many fans felt she was too invested in the personal family matters, with one social media user writing, “Caryn shouldn’t even be on the show.”

“She’s so entitled. Those are not your kids or grandchildren,” another person wrote in response to a teaser clip shared by TLC in October. An additional critic added, “Caryn should not have been involved, at this point, she is not his fiancée nor married to him … Matt being the greedy person he is, he bought Amy [Roloff] out at a low price because he had always said he was going to leave the farm as a legacy.”