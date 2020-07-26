Shortly after issuing a public apology to wife Kim Kardashian, rapper Kanye West was spotted arriving at a hospital emergency room in Cody, Wyoming.

According to TMZ, West, 43, went to the hospital on Saturday, July 25, for anxiety but felt uncomfortable when he realized there were a lot of people inside the waiting room. He left, and his team arranged for an ambulance to come to his ranch. During the ambulance visit, EMTs reportedly checked West’s heart rate and blood pressure and determined he was in good health.

The rapper’s health check came after he apologized to Kardashian, 39, after claiming she was “trying to lock” him up and seemingly accusing her of cheating on him with rapper Meek Mill in a series of since-deleted tweets during a social media rant on Monday, July 20, and Tuesday, July 21.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” the “Famous” rapper wrote via Twitter. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

It seems the KKW Beauty fonder may be willing to forgive her husband, as she broke her silence in the midst of his tweetstorm to show her support. “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health,” the mother of four wrote in a series of Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 22. “But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health. Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Since then, West has refrained from tweeting about his family and also postponed the release of his album, Donda: With Child, which was set to drop on Friday, July 24.

While it seems like things may have calmed down, reputation expert and Chairman of Reputation Management Consultants Eric Schiffer, who has not worked with the couple, exclusively told In Touch that this recent episode is the “biggest test” for the couple’s marriage.

“[This is] one of the worst experiences ever for the family,” Schieffer told In Touch. “Kim is dealing with what many family members deal with in these situations when someone is suffering a very bad episode. And it is a very big task for her marriage.”

Scroll through the gallery for more.