Kanye West Thanks Comedian Dave Chappelle for Flying to Wyoming to ‘Check On’ Him After Twitter Rant

Kanye West thanked Dave Chappelle for being a “true friend” after the comedian flew to Wyoming to see how he was doing. The rapper was all smiles in a video posted to his Twitter account on Tuesday, July 21, following his explosive rant with messages aimed at his wife, Kim Kardashian, and mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

“Thank you Dave for hopping on a jet to come see me doing well. You are a Godsend,” the father of four, 43, wrote in his caption. “All love.”

“Just make us smile … We need some joy,” West said in the clip. “Brotherhood is real, love is real,” Chappelle chimed in. While catching up with the group, the Yeezy fashion designer asked the Sticks & Stones star to “lift [their] spirits” with a joke.

“I’m still on my first cup of coffee!” he quipped. West addressed how grateful he was to be joined by the stand-up legend, 46, at the end of the video, embracing Chappelle and stating, “I love you man, thank you for coming to check on me.”

Several fans have voiced their concerns for the chart-topping performer in the wake of his now-deleted messages on the social media platform, including one in which he accused his wife, 39, of trying to “lock [him] up.”

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like [in] the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday,” it read.

West was referencing the controversial comments he made during his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina on July 19. At one point in the speech, the musician said he and his wife considered aborting their oldest daughter, North West. “[Kardashian] had the pills in her hand,” he told the crowd.

During the Twitter rant, he brought up Kardashian’s sex tape, his disapproval of her posing for Playboy and frustration with the famous family’s matriarch. He said Jenner, 64, is “not allowed around [his] children” after she tried to “lock [him] up.” West also shared what appeared to be a screengrab of a text message to the momager, reading, “This Ye, you ready to talk now or are still avoiding my calls.”

Kardashian’s loved ones think she needs to “step in” because his public remarks are getting out of hand, a source told In Touch exclusively. “He was telling the crowd about Kim’s accidental pregnancy with North, their discussion about having an abortion — private matters that Kim would never want discussed,” the insider explained. “She’s scared of where [this] is headed and what he may do next.”

Meanwhile, stars like Halsey have asked people on social media to respect this sensitive time for the Grammy winner, as West has been open about having bipolar disorder.

“No jokes right now,” the singer wrote via Twitter, telling haters to stop making a mockery of it. “I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I’m so disturbed by what I’m seeing. Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isn’t a joke. If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence.”