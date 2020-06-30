Kim, there’s people that are dying. Fans are slamming Kim Kardashian for flaunting her wealth and Wyoming ranch as she allegedly achieved billionaire status. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took her followers on a virtual tour through the property on Monday, June 29, as she showed off their go-kart track, 14 Friesian horses and ATV. Though some were impressed, many Twitter users called her out for highlighting her massive fortune as many are unemployed, sick and dying amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Can you read the room? Can you please just read the f–king room?” one Twitter user responded. “46 percent of Americans make less annually than [the cost of] ONE of Kim’s Friesian horses,” another added. “Your husband just congratulated you publicly for becoming a billionaire. Meanwhile, my family and I lost health insurance during a pandemic. F–k off, Kim,” chimed in a third.

Speaking of Kanye West, he also stirred the pot when he took to the social media site to share a tribute to Kim, 39, after she sold a 20 percent stake in KKW Beauty to Coty, the same brand that now owns the majority of Kylie Cosmetics. While Forbes estimates that Kim’s billionaire status is about as questionable as younger sister Kylie Jenner’s, estimating that her net worth is about $900 million instead, that didn’t stop the rapper from raving about his wife’s work ethic.

“I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire,” Kanye, 43, wrote on Twitter. “You’ve weathered the craziest storms, and now God is shining on you and our family. So blessed this is still life. So I made you this still life. We love you so much.” The “still life” referenced in the tweet was a photo of two gourds, a tomato and three flowers — and it invited plenty of trolling from the internet.

Users flocked to the site to share the same message accompanied with their own comedic photos. The pictures included shots of their own produce and flowers, a dog going to the bathroom and the Ikea monkey. “No one should have that much money,” one Twitter user said simply after seeing the tweet. “Also, this still life sucks.”