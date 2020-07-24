Divorce is on the table — and Kanye West’s outbursts and Twitter rants will be the “biggest test” for his marriage to Kim Kardashian, a reputation expert exclusively tells In Touch. Chairman of Reputation Management Consultants Eric Schiffer, who has not worked with the couple, hints they’re facing an uphill battle in their relationship, especially after the rapper seemingly accused his wife of cheating.

“[This is] one of the worst experiences ever for the family,” Schieffer tells In Touch. Kanye, 43, sees his supposed truth-telling as a “superpower,” but revealing too much about his private relationships could come back to bite him. “A lot of bipolar people can feel that way when they’re manic, but then they deal with a terrible crash. And I just hope he and the family give him the support he needs to deal with that.”

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

It won’t be easy. “The family, at the end of the day, don’t control decisions Kanye is going to make, so he’s his own person,” he continues. “And that’s what’s made him very special is he’s a free thinker. … Kim is dealing with what many family members deal with in these situations when someone is suffering a very bad episode. And it is a very big task for her marriage.”

While Kanye’s mental health crisis may be causing problems with his family, Schiffer also thinks the Life of Pablo rapper should be worried about his business dealings. “To me, in some ways, it’s beyond damage control mode, but this also seems to be a pattern,” he says. “I think it destroys a level of trust and certainty in the relationship when Kanye makes statements that can cause business partners to flinch, and feel a seismic earthquake in either their stock or the customer’s response to their products.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Thankfully, Schiffer doesn’t think Kanye’s Twitter rants will hurt his relationship with his fans. In fact, he thinks the public “vulnerability” — intentional or not — will actually bring him “closer” to some of his listeners. “It reveals an ultimate vulnerability that all the money and the fame can’t fix,” he explains. It helps that previous episodes have “sort of just disappeared in the public’s view” over time.

The reputation expert hopes the rapper gets help. If he doesn’t soon, he’s at risk of losing both his relationship and his business accomplishments. An insider told In Touch mother-in-law Kris Jenner is pushing Kim, 39, to leave her husband if he “doesn’t get help now.” Though the KKW Beauty founder’s big sister, Kourtney Kardashian, has stepped up as her support system and helped when it comes to taking care of the kids, Kris, 64, is focused on the public hit the Kardashian family is taking. “She’s mad at Kanye for shading her in his tweets,” the source said. “[She] is praying he sorts himself out before destroying everything he and Kim have worked so hard to achieve.”

Reporting by Marc Lupo