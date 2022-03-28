The gloves are off! Celebrity feuds are just as much a part of Tinseltown as red carpets and swanky events. Whether they are bickering on-set, throwing major shade via Twitter or battling behind the scenes, there’s been no shortage of drama between certain A-list stars. One of the most famous feuds of all time is the clash between Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift.

Though the initial scandal started all the way back in 2009, Kim and Kanye’s back and forth with the “Shake It Off” singer took a turn for the worst when the rapper released his 2016 single “Famous,” where he sang about having sex with Taylor. More drama ensued when Taylor was offended by the lyrics and said she never gave consent for Kanye to use her name. Kim clapped back and released an audio clip involving a phone call between Kanye and Taylor where the pop star actually gave her permission to use her name.

In 2020, the full audio was released on YouTube showing Taylor appearing to be much more hesitant to support the song. In the video, Kanye ran certain lyrics by Taylor over the phone but did not ask for her approval of the line, “I made that bitch famous.” The “Graduation” rapper then asked Tay-Tay to promote the song on social media. She responded hesitantly, “I guess it would just be, people would be like, ‘Why is this happening?’ And I had something to do with it, probably.'”

Later in the video, Kanye asked Taylor, “What if I said I made you famous?” However, she didn’t seem comfortable with it at the time. “Did you say that? Oh God, well, what am I going to do about it at this point?” she said. “It’s just kind of, like, whatever at this point, but I mean, you gotta tell the story the way it happened to you and the way that you experienced it.” Taylor continued in the call, “You honestly didn’t know who I was before that. It doesn’t matter if I sold 7 million of that album before you did that, which is what happened. You didn’t know who I was before that and that’s fine. Yeah, I can’t wait to hear it.”

Following the leak, the Cats star addressed the drama on her IG stories. “Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years),” she wrote at the time. “SWIPE UP to see what really matters.” She then directed her fans to the Feeding America website.

Things between Kimye and Taylor clearing got heated. But that wasn’t the only feud that got fans talking! Who can forget the infamous catfight between Sex and the City stars and supposed besties Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker? While the women played gal pals on the hit HBO comedy, their on-screen friendship didn’t translate off-screen.

