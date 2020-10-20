Kailyn Lowry Reveals Plans to Move Back to Dover After Relocating for Ex Chris Lopez: ‘I F–ked Up’

In a sneak peek of this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry revealed she moved to be closer to ex Chris Lopez but now thinks she “f–ked up.”

“I’m going to look at a house in Dover,” the reality star, 28, told her friend Sterling in the clip. “I’m really excited, and I have a good feeling about it, and if I could just, like, work it out and make it happen because Chris is not stepping up like I thought he would.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

The mother of four — who shares son Isaac, 10, with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and Lux, 3, and Creed, 3 months, with Chris — added that her former flame is not “stepping up.” Although Kailyn “thought” it was “the drive” and the “inconvenience,” she said it’s “obviously not that.”

“I f–ked up, like that’s the bottom line, I f–ked up by moving,” she vented, “and I made that mistake and now I need to correct it because I don’t need to be driving back and forth 35 minutes to make it easier for someone who’s not contributing to our household.”

The tumultuous pair have been on-and-off for years and often throw shade at one another on social media. Most recently, Chris shared a cryptic quote about letting “toxic” things “go” on Instagram amid their drama.

Courtesy of Chris Lopez/Instagram

“If your heart hurts a little after letting go of someone or something, that’s OK. It just means that your feelings were genuine,” the message shared on October 8 read. “No one likes endings. But sometimes we have to put things that were once good to an end. Not every new beginning is meant to last forever. And not every person who walks into your life is meant to stay.”

Last month, Kailyn explained the custody situation between her and Chris following their dispute over him cutting Lux’s hair without her permission. “He does not have custody,” the MTV star wrote in response to one fan’s social media inquiry on September 6. “He has supervised visits.”

Despite their ups and downs, the “Coffee Convos” podcast host allowed Chris to be at baby No. 4’s birth.

“I just feel like, if I didn’t allow him to be there in that moment, I would never have the opportunity — neither one of us would have the opportunity to take it back or change it,” the A Letter of Love author exclusively told In Touch. “I never want my child to question why I didn’t allow their dad to be there. And I feel like, even if things don’t work out with Chris or he decides not to coparent with me … nobody can ever say that I didn’t allow him to be there and to try to be a parent.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.