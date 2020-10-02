No shame in her game. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry got real about her sex life after welcoming baby No. 4 on a new episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast.

The MTV personality, 28, and her cohost, Lindsie Chrisley, discussed several topics on Thursday, October 1, including how difficult it can be to find alone time when kids are “busting through any door they please” at home.

“When you’re a parent, you really have to get it where you can,” Kailyn said. She added how it’s important for couples to take the “opportunity” to get intimate when their kids are preoccupied because it may be the only chance they get.

Lindsie pointed out that parents should do that now more than ever because people have been “cooped up” at home with their children since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been a long time for me … just having sex in general, so like, I actually look forward to the day that maybe … I get to have a quickie,” Kailyn confessed to her cohost. “One day, in the next couple of years, I hope it happens for me.”

“I also hope it happens for you in the next couple of years,” Lindsie said with Kailyn cracking up in the background. “Maybe not 2020 because it’s just like throw it away.” Kailyn said “for sure” not in 2020, but there may be “a shot” in 2021.

“That might be the year that you have the girl,” Lindsie pondered, hinting at Kailyn’s hopes to eventually have a daughter. “No, now we’re pushing it. I’m just trying to have sex. I’m not even trying to get pregnant,” the reality star replied.

Kailyn gave birth to baby No. 4 in July, her second child with ex Chris Lopez. She also has son Isaac with former flame Jo Rivera and son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin.

During the latest episode of her podcast, the Pothead Haircare founder said she is getting back on her fitness grind to work toward her post-baby body goals. “The first day back at the gym was last Friday and I cried,” she told listeners, revealing the progress photos were the most upsetting aspect of the process.

Although it has been a tough transition, Kailyn said she is looking forward to eating nutritiously and feeling great again. “I [want to] get to a place where I am able to consistently keep up with my kids without being tired all the time,” she said. “I want to enter my thirties like that and so that’s what really motivates me.”