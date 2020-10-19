Reunited! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry‘s ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez spent some quality time with their sons Lux Russell and Romello Creed.

The father of two, 26, took to Instagram on Saturday, October 17, and Sunday, October 18, to share several photos from his weekend with his boys. In one shot, Chris sat on a couch with Lux, 3, and Creed, 2 months, on either arm.

In a separate post, Chris shared an adorable selfie video of his oldest son. “Where’s your beard at?” the Delaware native asked Lux as the toddler pointed to his own chin. “Right here,” Lux adorably answered. “Where’s your mustache?” Chris asked next. “Right here,” Lux responded while pointed to his upper lip. Chris also shared a selfie he snapped with Lux, along with a close-up shot of Creed laying on his chest while Lux played across the room.

It seems Kail and Chris were able to come to some sort of truce after feuding with each other in September. During a visit to one of Chris’ family member’s houses, Chris cut Lux’s long hair without Kail’s consent which sparked a nasty back-and-forth between the former couple on social media. After taking jabs at one another via Instagram Live, Kail later confirmed the custody situation between her and the father of her two youngest sons.

“He does not have custody,” the MTV star explained while responding to a fan’s comment on September 6. “He has supervised visits.”

While things may have cooled down between the exes, who have dated on-and-off in a tumultuous relationship since 2017, it seems there was more drama brewing behind-the-scenes. During a recent episode of her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast, Kail revealed Chris demanded a paternity test to determine if he really is the father of one of their sons.

“I had to get a DNA test against my wishes,” Kail said, opening up about the experience with cohost Vee Torres, who is the wife of her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera. “I knew who the father was, but he didn’t believe it. I knew who I slept with and have never questioned any of my kids’ dads.” She later revealed she broke down in tears at the testing facility because she felt “embarrassed” and “humiliated.”

