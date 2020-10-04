Hater, take a seat! Kailyn Lowry clapped back at a troll after sharing photos of her post-baby body following the birth of son Creed.

“She deleted my comments. Truth hurt don’t [sic] it,” the Instagram user wrote on Saturday, October 3, under a gorgeous professional shot of the Teen Mom 2 star’s figure. “I hate these celebrities [who] delete comments, they just want the ones where they say she’s cute when she’s not and [delete] the ones [who] call her out. Some bulls–t.” Although it’s not known what they said, the 28-year-old replied, writing, “I’ve never seen your comments until now, babe. Don’t flatter yourself,” she responded with three laughing emojis.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

In the caption, the mother of four — who shares son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and sons Lux and Creed with ex Chris Lopez — said moms don’t get enough credit.

“We are expected to do all the things. Carry our babies for 9-10 months, breastfeed, (for some of us) raise other kids, be up all hours of the night, hit the ground running with work & then are mom-shamed when we want/need time to ourselves (when we deserve it!)” she wrote on Friday, October 2. “Motherhood isn’t supposed to be a competition — and neither are our bodies.”

During her “Coffee Convos” podcast, Kail told cohost Lindsie Chrisley she “cried” during her first day back at the gym after baby No. 4‘s arrival.

“I cried when the coach was like, ‘Okay let’s take your progress photos,'” the Teen Mom 2 star recalled. “At home, it’s one thing to walk around in leggings and a sports bra and I feel fine, but after completing an hour workout — and it’s a type of super intense workout that I’ve never done before — I was already like, ‘Wow, I have a long f–king way to go.'”

Luckily, Kail added that, although she held “back tears,” her coach, Charlie, reminded her, “‘This is why you’re here.’”

Amen!