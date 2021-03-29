No relationship is perfect — even the ones shown on reality TV. Since tying the knot in September 2008, Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar have faced an uphill battle but haven’t given up on their love story.

The conservative Christians met at a homeschooling convention in 2006 and began their whirlwind courtship the next year. Josh got down on one knee in June 2008 and the couple exchanged vows in Florida three months later. They share six children: Mackynzie Renée (born October 2009), Michael James (born June 2011), Marcus Anthony (born June 2013), Meredith Grace (born July 2015), Mason Garrett (born September 2017) and Maryella Hope (born November 2019).

Fans of 19 Kids and Counting watched the early days of the pair’s fairy tale romance play out on the TLC series, but it wasn’t long until the duo hit a rough patch. In May 2015, In Touch reported that Josh had been accused of molesting five underage girls between 2002 and 2003, when he was a teenager. Several of the victims were his sisters. As more details about the case emerged, TLC canceled the Duggar family’s reality show.

His past behavior wasn’t the only thing making headlines. In August 2015, Josh owned up to cheating on Anna and using the Ashley Madison website to conduct extramarital affairs. “I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife,” he wrote in a statement published on his family’s blog at the time. “I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him.”

Josh asked for forgiveness from his fans and later checked into a rehab facility to seek help for his pornography addiction. After visiting her husband at the treatment center, Anna opened up about “the most difficult year” of her life.

“I want to thank all of you for your prayers and your messages of hope,” she wrote in a January 2016 blog. “I can never express how your kindness and prayers have brought encouragement when I needed it most — outpacing the grief and discouragement at every turn. I trust that God will continue to show His love and tenderness toward us and bring beauty from ashes — somehow — as only He can do. Please continue to pray for me, Josh and our children.”

After working through their struggles in marriage counseling, the pair reconciled and continued to share their story with fans — but not on TLC. The network gave the Duggars another series, Counting On, but Josh and Anna have not been closely involved. (The show has aired 11 seasons since December 2015.)

