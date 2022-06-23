Josh Duggar‘s wife, Anna Duggar, hinted at visiting the disgraced reality TV star in jail in celebration of her birthday.

“Officially 34. [14 years] since I said, ‘YES!’ Road-tripping to visit my bestie. ‘Even If’ by MercyMe on repeat. ‘Jesus, I will cling to You, come what may.’ You’ve been faithful. You’ve been good,” the former TLC personality, 34, wrote via Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 23.

Courtesy of Anna Duggar/Instagram

Although fans speculate that Anna was visiting Josh, the jail doesn’t currently allow in-person visitation, as they have been suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas confirmed to In Touch.

Anna’s rare message comes less than a month after Josh, 34, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material in December 2021. Although the latter charge was dropped during his sentencing trial on May 25, the father of seven, who shares children Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Madyson with Anna, will also be on probation for 20 years upon his release.

Additionally, Josh isn’t allowed unsupervised visitation with his kids, won’t be given access to a computer and won’t be able to view adult pornographic content.

Currently, it’s unclear where the 19 Kids and Counting alum will be serving his sentence. However, Anna continues to stick by him. “Anna is relying on her faith to face the challenges ahead,” an insider exclusively told In Touch.

As for the pair’s children, they “will be fine for a little while,” the source assured, “but then they’ll start asking a million questions.” Ultimately, it’s “a lot” for Anna to “deal with.” Even so, the Arkansas native is “strong and determined.”

Many members of the Duggar family, including Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, continue to support Anna. “Anna’s family, the Kellers, have rallied around her, but she’s still close to the Duggars too,” the insider noted. “She hasn’t turned her back on her in-laws.”

Despite Josh’s lengthy sentence, Anna has no intention of ending their marriage or finding a different romantic partner, even if the option is available to her. “She’s not the type to look for or even consider starting a new life with another man, but there are plenty of upstanding, religious men in the church who would appreciate and take care of a woman like Anna,” a separate source previously told In Touch. “There’s a lot of sympathy for her.”