Not ready to give up. Anna Duggar isn’t considering leaving husband Josh Duggar to start a new life with someone else following his prison sentence, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“She’s not the type to look for or even consider starting a new life with another man, but there are plenty of upstanding, religious men in the church who would appreciate and take care of a woman like Anna,” the insider shares. “There’s a lot of sympathy for her.”

Anna, 34, stood by Josh’s side throughout his child pornography trial and sentencing. After being arrested in April 2021, the trial began on November 30 of that year. At the time, Anna made appearances as she entered and exited the federal courthouse in Arkansas with Josh, 34. Six days later, the now-disgraced reality star was found guilty.

On May 25, the 19 Kids & Counting alum was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison after being found guilty of one charge of receiving child pornography and one charge of possessing child pornography .

In addition to his prison sentence, Josh – who shares seven children with Anna – will have to serve 20 years of probation when he’s released. He isn’t allowed unsupervised visitation with kids. The former reality star also won’t be given access to a computer and won’t be able to view adult pornography.

Shortly after the sentencing, Anna was seen rushing out of the courthouse and dodging reporters as she made her way to her car. She has not yet publicly commented on her husband’s sentencing. However, Anna was said to have “no reaction” to the court’s decision.

Prior to his sentencing, a source told In Touch exclusively in May 2022 that Anna “doesn’t consider divorce” from Josh “an option.”

“Some of her relatives want her to, but it goes against everything in her being,” the insider added, after clarifying that Anna “has thought about” a legal separation from Josh. “How could she not?”

Divorce is heavily frowned upon in the Duggar family, though Josh‘s cousin Amy Duggar King previously gave Anna her blessing to separate from him legally. She told Anna that there is “no shame” in divorcing her husband considering the charges he faced.