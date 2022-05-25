Reality star Anna Duggar had “no reaction” after her husband, Josh Duggar, was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison, according to a court reporter from The Sun. The 19 Kids and Counting star was found guilty of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse pornography in December 2021, following his arrest that April.

“We’re grateful the judge dismissed Count 2 and rejected the Government’s request for a 240-month sentence,” Josh’s attorney Travis Story tells In Touch of his 151-month sentence. “We look forward to continuing the fight on appeal.”

A reporter captured her quickly walking out of the federal courthouse and picking up her pace to a light jog while heading to her vehicle. She did not stop to talk to reporters on the scene.

Anna “wasn’t shocked” by the verdict, an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “She is relieved that it’s over though … She’s been living in a bad dream.” As for what’s next, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar “want Anna to stay with them” and “wait out” Josh’s prison sentence, says the insider, adding that “everyone feels sympathy” for the mom of seven. In addition to Anna’s stoic response to the verdict, Josh’s father also did not reportedly “visibly react” to the sentencing.

Despite the disturbing crimes that her husband participated in, the Florida native has stuck by his side through all of his legal troubles. An insider previously told In Touch that the mother of seven “has thought about” legal separation from the former TV personality but never considered divorce.

“Anna’s put up with a lot with Josh, but she truly believes in him, her faith and redemption,” the source revealed. “She thought he would turn his life around, that’s a core belief she shares with the Duggars and her religion,” they continued.

Courtesy of Anna Duggar/Instagram

“Ultimately, Josh failed her,” they said. “He completely turned her life and that of their children’s lives upside down. But she’s not ready to walk away.”

The TLC star was scheduled to be sentenced on April 5, 2022, but the date was pushed back to May 25, 2022. According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Josh and his legal team requested the sentencing be pushed back 30 days in an attempt to “pursue additional information and documentation.”

At least one family member has openly shared their support for Anna in hopes to stray her away from her husband. Amy Duggar King previously told In Touch that she would allow her in-law to live with her if that meant it would free her from Josh’s troubles.

“You don’t have to be trapped in lies. You don’t have to be trapped. You’re not trapped,” she said after being asked what she would tell Anna if she had the chance to call amid the sentencing.

“That’s just fear. That’s just literally fear of like what to do next, you know? And heck, I hope she’s OK. I mean, we have room here for seven kids if we need to. That’s just my heart.”

Anna and Josh share seven children: Mackeynzie Renée, 12, Michael James, 10, Marcus Anthony, 8, Meredith Grace, 6, Mason Garrett, 4, Maryella Hope, 2, and Madyson Lily, whom the couple welcomed in October 2021.

“Meet little Madyson Lily Duggar!” she captioned her Instagram post at the time.