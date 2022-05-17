While divorce is unheard of in the Duggar family, Josh Duggar‘s cousin Amy Duggar King is publicly telling his wife, Anna Duggar, that there is “no shame” in divorcing her husband as he’s about to be sentenced on May 25 on two charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

In an open letter she posted to Instagram on Tuesday, May 17, Amy wrote, “Anna, I feel for you. No woman wants to be in your shoes. You’re faced with an impossible decision, and you’re being surrounded by the wrong kind of support.”

Amy then referenced the character reference letter that Anna’s dad, Mike Keller, wrote the court describing Josh as, “Very gentle, kind, and polite to everyone,” while asking Judge Timothy Brooks, “Please be merciful to this young man that has a wife and seven children that love him and need him.” Josh faces 20 years behind bars on each count and prosecutors are seeking the maximum sentence.

“I cried as I read the letter your own father wrote in support of your husband this week. It’s no wonder you’re struggling to know what to do to protect your own kids … you’ve obviously never had an example there. That’s awful and I’m so sorry for that,” Amy told Anna. Then she went where none of Josh’s 18 siblings have yet to go.

“But my Mom was a fierce protector and so am I. She showed me how to stand up and speak up. If no one else in your life is saying it, I need you to understand that there is no shame in divorcing Josh,” Amy explained.

She noted, “Josh has chosen how history will remember him,” with his child pornography conviction. Amy then told Anna, “By staying and supporting him you’re allowing him to choose that for you, too. And I know standing up to all of this seems impossible now, but as a mama, your instinct to protect your kids always has to be stronger than your fear.”

Amy then reiterated her support for Anna leaving Josh, telling the mom of seven, “The only people you would upset by leaving are the ones willing to sacrifice you and your children’s safety to protect Josh and his secrets,” then signed off by writing, “From a mama who won’t turn a blind eye.” Amy and her husband, Dillon King, share a 2-year-old son, Daxton.

Fans applauded Amy’s plea, with one writing, “Anna, please listen to Amy. Please,” while another added, “Beautifully said! Anna, you have so much more support than you know!!!”

“Anna “doesn’t consider divorce an option” as Josh awaits his prison sentence, a source exclusively told In Touch. “Amazingly, she hasn’t thrown in the towel, not yet anyway. Anna is not a quitter, she never wanted to give up on Josh, but she’s been tested to the limit.”