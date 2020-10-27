Capturing special moments! Counting On star Anna Duggar (née Keller) revealed she started a new family tradition of getting a photo with all six of her kids standing in front of their RV whenever they are traveling.

The TV personality’s children shared with husband Josh Duggar posed in front of their motorhome in a pic she posted on Instagram on Sunday, October 25.

Mackynzie, 11, held 11-month-old Maryella alongside Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, and little brother Mason, 3. All of them were beaming with delight.

Courtesy of Anna Duggar/Instagram

“I guess you could say it’s a modern take on the timeless tradition of writing on a door frame as a growth chart for the kiddos [ruler emoji]. I’m not sure how this started, but it’s a fun tradition for our family!” Anna, 32, shared with her followers.

Earlier this week, the TLC star posted a video of her brood cherishing the heat outside while it lasts. “We had so much fun outside today enjoying the 80-degree weather at a local park!” she wrote next to the clip showing her baby girl walking.

One fan asked when that big milestone started for her youngest child and Anna revealed Maryella began taking steps at eight months and was walking by nine months.

And she’s not the only Duggar kid growing up quickly! Anna gushed over her eldest daughter while celebrating her birthday on October 8. “Mackynzie has a love for learning and she is such an amazing young lady. She is a radiant blessing to everyone around her, she loves others and she loves Jesus! We are so blessed to have her as our oldest kiddo!” the proud mama raved about her mini-me.

Courtesy of Anna Duggar/Instagram

Fans have followed Anna and Josh’s journey on TV and social media in recent years. The couple wed in September 2008 and celebrated their wedding anniversary last month.

“12 years ago, today, we said, ‘I do!’ I’m so thankful for God’s grace and kindness that has continually surrounded our family! Joshua, I’m looking forward to growing old with you!” she wrote to commemorate the occasion.

Despite years of controversy, the couple remained together and they appear to be going stronger than ever today. In September, Anna set the record straight after fans speculated baby No. 7 was on the way.

“As of now, we are enjoying our six kids God has given us!” she replied to one social media user. “Nursing gives me a nice break between babies so it will probably be a little while before that’s a possibility.”