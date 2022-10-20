A fresh start. Anna Duggar is ready for something new amid her husband Josh Duggar’s appeal as he serves his 12.5-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) Seagoville in Texas, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“I can see Anna moving near her sister Priscilla to be closer to Josh’s prison, but it’s mostly about needing a change,” the insider says of the former reality TV personality. “She loves her sister and brother-in-law.”

The source went on to say that while Anna, 34, “hasn’t given up on Josh, 12 years behind bars is a long time” and the mom of seven “does want a change from her life in Arkansas.”

“Her in-laws are great, Jim Bob and Michelle are like parents to her, but she really could use some distance,” the source says. “Anna and Josh are not seeing eye to eye on her plans to move.”

“Josh doesn’t want Anna and their kids moving away from his family” because “he thinks it will create too much of a disconnection” for her and the kids, the insider adds. “Josh can’t raise his kids from prison and he’s afraid of outside influences.”

The disgraced 19 Kids and Counting star, 34, was sentenced to prison after being found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography by an Arkansas jury in December 2021 (the latter charge was dropped at the former TLC star’s May 25, 2022, sentencing).

While Josh was originally sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison, his release date is scheduled for August 12, 2032, meaning he’ll spend a little more than 10 years behind bars, In Touch exclusively learned in June 2022. His legal team has since filed three appeals in his case, the most recent of which had a deadline of October 3.

Josh and Anna wed on September 26, 2008, and share seven children together: Mackynzie, Maryella, Marcus, Madyson, Michael, Mason and Meredith. According to court documents reviewed by In Touch in June, the former car salesman cannot have “unsupervised contact with minors,” meaning he can’t see his own children if they are under 18 after his release from prison.

He is also not allowed to have conjugal visits with Anna while in prison. The only physical contact they’re allowed to have is “handshakes, hugs and kisses (in good taste)” at the start or end of their visits, which is limited to four hours per month.

Reps for Josh and Anna Duggar did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.