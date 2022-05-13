Anna Duggar “doesn’t consider divorce” from her husband, Josh Duggar, “an option” as he awaits his prison sentence, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Some of her relatives want her to, but it goes against everything in her being,” the insider adds, after clarifying that Anna, 34, “has thought about” a legal separation from Josh, 34: “How could she not?”

“Obviously, no one would judge her if she did,” the source adds. “In fact, there’s been a lot of talk that she should seriously consider it.”

An attorney for the Josh did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

An insider previously told In Touch that though Anna may have “put up with a lot with Josh,” the mom of seven “truly believes in him, her faith and redemption.”

“She thought he would turn his life around, that’s a core belief she shares with the Duggars and her religion,” the insider explained. “Ultimately, Josh failed her. He completely turned her life and that of their children’s lived upside down. But she’s not ready to walk away.”

“Amazingly, she hasn’t thrown in the towel, not yet anyway,” the source admitted. “Anna is not a quitter, she never wanted to give up on Josh, but she’s been tested to the limit.”

Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Following Josh being found guilty of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography in his trial in December 2021, the former Counting On star awaits his sentencing, which was originally supposed to take place in April 2022, on May 25 at 9:30 a.m. in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Josh’s legal team had filed a motion in March to delay the hearing by “approximately 30 days” in order to “pursue additional information and documentation,” according to documents obtained by In Touch.

The disgraced former TLC star currently faces up to 40 years in prison, 20 years for each count of which he was found guilty. While Anna has supported Josh throughout his trial, a separate source revealed to In Touch a month after his guilty verdict that she was “still not certain about her future” with him.

The pair – who have been married for nearly 14 years – share seven children together: Mackynzie, Maryella, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason and Madyson, whom they welcomed one month before Josh was found guilty.