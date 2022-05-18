Exclusive Amy Duggar Offers to Take in Anna Amid Josh Sentencing: ‘We Have Room for 7 Kids’

A helping hand. Amy King (née Duggar) is offering to take in Anna Duggar and help however she can amid her husband Josh Duggar’s child pornography sentencing in an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

When asked what she would tell Anna, if she could, Amy says: “I would tell her to call, to contact me, come to my house and let me just, girl to girl, woman and woman and mama to mama, you know… just, I’m here. I’m here. She doesn’t have to be trapped in this.”

“You don’t have to be trapped in lies. You don’t have to be trapped. You’re not trapped,” the former 19 Kids and Counting star continues. “That’s just fear. That’s just literally fear of like what to do next, you know? And heck, I hope she’s OK. I mean, we have room here for seven kids if we need to. That’s just my heart.”

Anna shares kids Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Madyson with the disgraced star. They welcomed their youngest daughter in October 2021.

Amy’s plea to Anna comes as Josh Duggar prepares to attend his sentencing hearing on May 25. The hearing was originally set to take place on April 5, 2022, but the new date was revealed after Josh and his attorney filed a motion to delay the hearing.

While Amy detailed that she’s reached out to the mother of seven in the past, “There’s been no answer.”

“I can tag her in every [Instagram] post I do,” Amy says of how she’s attempted to make contact. “And I can, you know, send her text messages and let her know that like, if you ever need just someone to talk to you, you know, just come to my house, I’ll make tea, I’ll make coffee and we can just sit and you can cry and you can be open and vulnerable and you can actually tell me your feelings and they’re not gonna be, I won’t tell the world, you know.”

“I just don’t have any way of getting a hold of her,” Amy continues. “I think that they’ve definitely taken some boundaries in her phone … I don’t know if they’re actually getting through, I have no idea, but that’s what IBLP does.”

The mother of one, who shares son Daxton with Dillon King, has previously called out the family’s Institute Basic Life Principles ministry for being a “cult” on Twitter.

When asked if she believes Anna is being brainwashed, Amy tells In Touch, “Unfortunately, yes, I do. It breaks my heart.”

“I hope she’s OK,” Amy adds. “And I hope her kids are OK.”

The rebellious Duggar made headlines on Thursday, May, 17, for writing an open letter to Josh’s wife begging her to divorce him. “Anna, I feel for you. No woman wants to be in your shoes,” she wrote. “You’re faced with an impossible decision, and you’re being surrounded by the wrong kind of support.”

Adding there’s “no shame” in divorcing her husband, Amy pleaded, “The only people you would upset by leaving are the ones willing to sacrifice you and your children’s safety to protect Josh and his secrets.”

In Touch previously reported that Anna “doesn’t consider divorce” from Josh as “an option” as he awaits his prison sentence.

“Some of her relatives want her to, but it goes against everything in her being,” an insider exclusively told In Touch in May 2022, after clarifying that Anna “has thought about” a legal separation from Josh. “Obviously, no one would judge her if she did.”

In December 2021, the oldest Duggar sibling was found guilty of one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. The Counting On star currently faces up to 40 years in prison, 20 years for each count of which he was found guilty.

“He’s in for a rude awakening,” Amy says of his pending prison sentence. ” And I would be very, very, very fearful if I were him.”