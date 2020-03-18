So exciting! Pregnant Counting On star Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and her husband, Austin Forsyth, will welcome their rainbow baby — a girl — this summer, as she confirmed her due date is August 19, 2020.

The couple announced their pregnancy via Instagram on Wednesday, March 18. “Yes … it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again! [heart-eye emoji] [baby emoji] [heart with ribbon emoji],” Joy, 22, wrote in the caption of a family photo of her, Austin, 26, their 2-year-old son, Gideon. In the shot, Joy’s baby bump was on full display.

“Ahhh!!! [smiling face with hearts emoji] [clapping hands emoji],” the TLC star continued. “It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!”

Along with the photo, Joy and Austin also uploaded a video to their shared “Follow the Forsyths” YouTube channel where they revealed the moment they announced their pregnancy to the Duggar family, as well as sharing additional details about their pregnancy.

Joy explained that she had a feeling she was pregnant in early December 2019, and she found out just in time to surprise Austin with the big reveal on his birthday. Joy captured the moment Austin learned he was going to be a father again when he opened up a box featuring Joy’s positive pregnancy test. “Did you pee on it?” he said as his first reaction, and Joy giggled. Once the news set in, Austin seemed super happy and the couple shared a sweet kiss.

This marks Joy’s third pregnancy, and this baby will be a rainbow baby — the term given to children who are born after their parents suffered a miscarriage. Joy and Austin revealed the heartbreaking news in July 2019. At the time, the couple revealed the baby would have been a girl, and they named her Annabell Elise.

Since this is Joy’s first pregnancy since the loss of Annabell, it would be understandable if she felt nervous to be expecting again. The reality star revealed how she’s feeling this time around, and she also shared an update on how this pregnancy is going.

“It’s such a relief because for the last month we were really unsure if it was going to be a viable pregnancy or not and it’s just like a huge load lifted off our shoulders knowing that the test came back good,” she said in the YouTube video. “I’m not actually as scared as I thought I was going to be. After miscarrying at 20 weeks I thought I was going to be so nervous but I’m really not, I’m excited.”