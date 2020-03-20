Jinger Duggar Plays the Piano With the Help of Little Felicity in Adorable New Video

She’s got skills! Counting On star Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) took to Instagram to show her followers an adorable video playing piano with her toddler daughter, Felicity, on Friday, March 20.

The 26-year-old played “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands” while the tot rocked out beside her. She giggled to the camera as she bopped her head to the tune of the song.

Instagram

In the comments, fans gushed over the little girl and Jinger’s piano playing skills. “Felicity is feeling the Spirit!” one user wrote with a red heart emoji. “You’re so talented with the piano. I hope that Felicity takes after your musical talents!! Looks like she is heading in the right direction!” another added. “Awww I love it and love Felicity is helping you out!!!” a third chimed in.

Although Felicity might not have perfected her piano playing skills just yet, it looks like she takes after her dad, Jeremy Vuolo, when it comes to her soccer skills. The former Major League Soccer and North American Soccer League player shared a video of Felicity working on her soccer skills in January. “Just call her Alex Morgan!” he captioned the adorable video shared to his Instagram Story. The soccer star he referenced is a member of the Orlando Pride team in the National Women’s Soccer League as well as the cocaptain of the United States women’s national soccer team. Sounds like he has big dreams for his little girl!

The proud parents definitely see potential in their daughter. They have taken her to plenty of soccer games including her “first MLS game” in July 2019. She also watched the New York Red Bulls faced off against the Los Angeles Football Club in August 2019. “Maybe one day she will follow in her daddy’s footsteps,” Jinger captioned a photo of the father-daughter duo watching the game.

Fans showed support for the future soccer star in the comments. “Yes, please let her play sports and be like a normal child,” one wrote. “I sure hope she will get to experience sports, college, etc!” chimed in another. Looks like soccer runs in the bloodline!