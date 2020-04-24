Every Time the Duggar Babies Made Our Hearts Melt From Sheer Cuteness

Whatever you may think of the Duggars, we think it’s safe to say that most people find the Counting On kids pretty cute. The grand-Duggars — grandchildren of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar — are all seriously adorable, and their parents make sure we don’t forget it with plenty of social media updates to remind us.

In recent years, there’s also been a Duggar baby boom. In the span of just 12 months, Josh and Anna Duggar, John David and Abbie Duggar, Ben and Jessa Seewald, Joseph and Kendra Duggar and Josiah and Lauren Duggar all welcomed new additions to their family. Now, Austin and Joy-Anna Forsyth have another little one on the way. The couple announced the news of their rainbow baby in March 2020, and fans will get the chance to meet the little girl in August.

There’s no doubt the Forsyth daughter will be just as sweet as her big brother, Gideon, who has stolen fans’ hearts with his silly antics. When he got his diaper stuck on the handle of a reclining chair and couldn’t figure out how to make his way off, we were cracking up.

Jessa’s boys, Spurgeon and Henry, are equally funny as they play together, and Derick and Jill Dillard’s son Israel proved he’s the perfect older brother when it comes to helping out his little sibling, Samuel. What’s cutest of all, though, is seeing the cousins coming together. The Duggar kids are frequently found taking their children over to “Lolli and Pops” where they can play with their young aunts and uncles. They also have the chance to roam free through the family’s huge home and grounds.

Oldest granddaughter Mackynzie is particularly close to some of her relatives. She, Josie and Jordyn-Grace spent plenty of time together as toddlers, and now that they have all entered their double digits, it’s clear they’re attached at the hip. “Born two months apart, these girls do a lot together!” Anna captioned a shot of two of the girls. “Mackynzie enjoys having her younger ‘Aunt Josie.’”

Check out our gallery below to see all the times the Duggar babies made our hearts melt.