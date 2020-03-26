Shutting down the rumors? Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) seemingly responded to speculation that she’s expecting baby No. 2 with Jeremy Vuolo on Thursday, March 26. Though she didn’t speak out in order to confirm or deny the news, she did delete the cryptic pregnancy hashtag that got fans talking in the first place.

On Friday, March 20, the Counting On star shared a musical challenge on Instagram in order to help raise money for mother-in-law Diana Vuolo’s nonprofit organization. After posting a video playing the piano with daughter Felicity, however, the mom did something strange. In the caption of the post, she included the #healthyfitpregnancy hashtag. After the post made headlines, the Duggar daughter removed that portion of her post.

The move didn’t answer fans’ questions about whether another grandDuggar is on the way. In fact, it got them talking once again about whether we’ll see an announcement from Jinger, 26, and Jeremy, 32, any time soon. “Jinger’s NOT pregnant. Please stop saying she is. Look up the Vuolos, and you’ll find out Jinger isn’t pregnant,” one wrote in the comments of the post. “People are asking because of the hashtag that was snuck in there,” another shot back. “And you’ll notice that hashtag is gone now,” a third chimed in. “Interesting,” one commenter noted with the thinking face emoji.

The Duggars are used to dealing with pregnancy speculation. In December 2019, Felicity’s father even waded into the fray when he joked about his own belly in order to avoid further discussion about whether or not Jinger had a baby bump. “I’m not [pregnant],” he teased one fan, “but now I know I need to lay off the Christmas cookies.”

However, if the newly blonde beauty was looking at the #healthyfitpregnancy hashtag on Instagram, there is a possibility that it wasn’t even for herself. Jinger’s younger sister, Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) recently announced on Instagram that she’s expecting a little one of her own. Joy and husband Austin Forsyth broke the news to fans on March 18, revealing in a vlog shared on YouTube that her rainbow baby — a little girl — is due in August 2020. Think Jing was just being a good big sister? Or does she have some upcoming news of her own?