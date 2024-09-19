Jenni JWoww Farley Transformation Then and Now Photos

What a journey it’s been! Jenni “JWoww” Farley was first introduced to fans while appearing on the hit reality show Jersey Shore in 2009. The series documented eight strangers moving in a house together to have the wildest summer of their lives and it definitely surpassed expectations with the steamy hookups, wild drama and unforgettable dance moves (a.k.a. fist-pumping).

Over the years, the roommates have become as close as family members, and Jenni ended up meeting one of her best friends in the house: Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. The MTV series was such a huge success that it continued to captivate audiences for six seasons, even leading to a popular spinoff on the network a decade later, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Season 7 of the show premiered on September 19, 2024, and Jenni looks just as fab now as when she first became famous, as shown in transformation photos.