Date night! Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola got all dolled up with her man, Christian Biscardi, and has the mirror selfie to prove it! Sam’s man, 30, took to his Instagram Story to share the pic of the hot couple on Friday, December 13.

It looks like the two are enjoying themselves at Hard Rock Tampa. From the look of their poker faces, we bet they were headed for the casino. Sammi, 32, looked sultry in a black midi dress and nude sandals. Her hubby-to-be sported a navy collared shirt and form-fitting gray jeans.

Sammi and Christian have been getting ready for their big day for months and we can’t wait til they finally say ‘I do.’ Before the two take their vows, they jetsetted to Florida for a little R&R. The lovebirds shared photos of themselves hitting the pool on Thursday, December 12. They were all smiles as they lounged poolside. Sammi rocked a sexy black swimsuit while her man took a step on the wild side and sported leopard print swim trunks. “When it’s Christmas time in Florida, you bust out the leopard bathing suit,” he captioned an Instagram photo showing off his beach attire. According to Sammi, their trip has been “paradise,” as she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Christian Biscardi

The sexy couple have been together for over two years and decided to take their relationship to new heights and got engaged in March 2019. “I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life,” Sammi wrote on Instagram at the time. “I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate.”

Fans love to see the two show affection on the ‘gram, and luckily more cute moments are to come as the couple just launched their own YouTube channel. Sammi and Christian will be giving their followers the inside scoop into the daily lives, in addition to showcasing “travel, food and wedding!” The beauty also shared they will be revealing “exclusive behind-the-scenes” moments from their special day. We can’t wait to see “the sweetest bitch you will ever meet” dressed in white.