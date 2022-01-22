It’s a wrap for Jersey Shore alum Roger Mathews and his girlfriend, Danielle Miele.

The couple split two years after going public with their romance, In Touch can confirm on Saturday, January 22.

Prior to the news, breakup rumors started to swirl as Roger, 46, stopped posting about Danielle on Instagram as of late and only uploaded portraits with his kids shared with ex-wife Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Meilani, 7, and Greyson, 5. Danielle and Roger also seemingly spent the 2021 holidays apart, fueling split speculation.

Roger first announced his relationship with the hairdresser back in January 2020. “I’m happily dating,” he captioned a photo of himself at an event with his new girlfriend. The pair reportedly met in May 2019 at a concert in New Jersey.

He moved on with the bridal hair specialist just a few months after Jenni, 35, filed for divorce in September 2018 following three years of marriage. By August 2019, the former flames, who met while Jenni was filming 1 of the MTV series, officially settled their divorce.

“Thursday 8-29-19 I was officially divorced and I’m excited for what the future brings as a single dad,” Roger told Us Weekly in a statement post-finalization. “Although this last year was the toughest ones of my life in almost every way it was also one of tremendous growth and one that tested my human spirit.”

“You can’t have the good without the bad and I’m so looking forward to so many positive things with my kids,” he continued. “They are who kept me grounded and focused through it all and they have always been my priority and focus. Jenni and I will forever be tied by two beautiful children we love so much, and I am sure we will coparent amazing together.”

Courtesy of Roger Mathews/Instagram

In 2019, Jenni began dating her now-fiancé, Zack Clayton Carpinello, and they got engaged after nearly two years together in February 2021.

“On 2.27, I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building 💜💗 @zackclayton,” she captioned an Instagram post, revealing he proposed on her 35th birthday. “You’re my forever,” the professional wrestler replied in the comments.

As of June 2021, Jenni and Zack had yet to set a date for their wedding, however, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star did tease they were living their “best engaged life.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.