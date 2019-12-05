Still going strong? Zack Clayton Carpinello seemingly confirmed he is back together with his girlfriend, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, via Instagram on Wednesday, December 4 — almost two months after his flirting scandal. “You mean absolutely everything to me,” the 24-year-old captioned a snap of himself snuggling with the Jersey Shore star, 33. “You are my world. You are tremendously special in so many ways. You are an absolutely gorgeous woman inside and out. We are incredible together, and I want to be by your side for the rest of time. I love you, @jwoww.”

In November, the brunette beauty’s costar Deena Cortese gave an update on their relationship status after the athlete was caught canoodling with Angelina Pivarnick on an episode on the MTV series. “Right now, they’re not together, but they’re working on it,” the 32-year-old told In Touch and other reporters at the People’s Choice Awards. “I like him, just unfortunate events in the one episode,” she said referring to the scene where the whole crew went to a club in Las Vegas, and Zach was spotted with his hand on Angelina’s leg.

After the episode aired, JWoww — who shares Meilani, 5, and Greyson, 3, with her ex Roger Mathews — took to Instagram to explain how she was feeling about the incident. “After seeing tonight’s episode, I’m pretty hurt,” she wrote at the time. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For [five] months, I was kept in the dark about this. For [five] months, I was naïve, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

The pro wrestler made amends on October 11. “I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for,” he said. “Jenni does not deserve any damage from anyone else. This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well. I love Jenni, with everything else I have, I make this known to her every day. I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart. I will make it certain that nothing like this ever happens again, in any way, regardless of the outcome.”

Meanwhile, Roger, 44, also weighed in on the situation. “I want peace with my ex-wife for my kids, and if there is turmoil in her life and in her household, it’s just not a good thing for our children, so I wish nothing but the best for her,” he told Us Weekly in October. “I wish them all well, and I hope Jenni and Zack can work through their issues if they deem it worth saving.”

Even though Jenni “ended the relationship” after all of the drama, a source told Us Weekly the two were seen together in New Jersey and at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, in October.

Well, it seems like JWoww was able to forgive and forget after all!