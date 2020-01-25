On to the next! Jersey Shore alum Roger Mathews has a new girlfriend nearly five months after finalizing his divorce from ex-wife Jenni “JWoww” Farley. An insider confirms to In Touch Roger, 44, is moving on and dating a woman named Danielle Miele.

Roger has been seen out with Danielle “a lot over the past year,” the source tells In Touch.

TMZ was the first to report the news that Roger has been seeing Danielle, who is 31 years old and works as a hairdresser. The pair reportedly met at a concert in May 2019. In July 2019, Roger and Danielle were photographed together while out at an ax-throwing activity with a group of friends at Down the Hatchet in Toms River, New Jersey.

In September 2019, just a few days after finalizing his divorce, Roger opened up about his plans to get back on the dating field in an interview with Us Weekly.

“I’m casually dating. Cautiously so. My kids are my focus,” he said at the time. He also revealed what he would be looking for in a woman now that he’s dating as a single father of two — he shares daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3, with the MTV star. Roger was looking for “an established woman with her career and personal life in order, who has similar likes and interests and who is understanding that my children will always come first. Communication is critical to me at this point in my life. If you’re a bad communicator, we probably won’t make it far. I want peace and stability in my life for myself and my children.”

It seems like Danielle might be what Roger is looking for. The brunette beauty seems to be driven in her career as a hairstylist and seems family-oriented. She’s constantly posting selfies showing off her glam or photos of her with friends, family members and her adorable dog on Instagram. Roger “liked” a recent photo Danielle shared celebrating her cousin’s birthday.

Meanwhile, JWoww and her boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, seem to be in a good place. The couple rekindled their relationship in December 2019 after a brief split in October 2019 in the midst of Zack’s flirting scandal with the 33-year-old’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costar, Angelina Pivarnick.