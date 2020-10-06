From Fist-Pumping to Falling in Love! See Which ‘Jersey Shore’ Couples Are Still Together

Jersey Shore fans may recall Ronnie Ortiz-Magro stating his only rule was to “never fall in love at the Jersey Shore,” but who could resist? There were several stars that sparked an undeniable connection during their time on the MTV series.

As for which couples are still together, there are some duos that overcame the drama and are happier than ever, while others decided it was best to move on.

Ronnie was in an on-and-off relationship with former cast member Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola throughout seasons 1 to 6, but they ultimately called it quits and she opted out of appearing on the reboot back in 2018.

The father of one was later joined by his new girlfriend, Jenn Harley, on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and fans got to see the sweet and salty times in their romance as they expanded their family with a baby girl, Ariana Sky.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley was dating boyfriend Tom Lippolis when we first met her back in 2009, and they split up not long after in August 2010, according to multiple reports. She later found instant chemistry with now-ex husband Roger Mathews. Fans got to see their flirtatious conversations and romantic rendezvous during season 3, but their love story came to an end with the duo’s 2018 divorce.

After they called it quits, Jenni’s new man, Zack Clayton Carpinello, made his debut on the reboot as their friendship evolved into something more. Zack and Jenni went through their fair share of Jersey Shore drama and even had a brief split, so they clearly had some peaks and pitfalls of their own.

JWoww’s BFF, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, also had somewhat of a rough start with her man Jionni LaValle, especially while the cast was away filming in Italy. Since then, the couple has proven haters wrong by getting married in November 2014 and welcoming three adorable kids together, Lorenzo, Giovanna and Angelo.

Both Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Cortese found their Mr. Rights and said their “I do’s” in recent years. And what about the members of MVP?

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is a happily married man, while DJ Pauly D (real name: Paul D. DelVecchio Jr.) and Vinny Guadagnino are enjoying the single life amid their spinoff series A Double Shot at Love!

Scroll down to find out which Jersey Shore couples are still together.