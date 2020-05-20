Dream team! Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola was “down to earth” and a pleasure to work with, makeup artist Drita Pali tells In Touch exclusively after collaborating with the Jersey Shore alum on a glamorous bridal-themed photo shoot.

“We used Sammi as a model for our virtual master’s class,” the beauty guru tells In Touch exclusively, noting she worked with her hairstylist sister, Senada K. Ceka, to show people how they could create a chic and classic look. “We got a lot of requests about the hair and the makeup,” Drita shares. “They wanted to learn.”

The project was just “for fun” and not for Sammi’s upcoming nuptials to fiancé, Christian Biscardi, although it may serve as inspiration for the former TV personality’s big day.

“We just kind of played and worked around,” Drita exclusively reveals to In Touch. “My sister is always so creative. We created two looks. The first [with Sammi’s hair down in curls] was imitating a bridal look, and [the second half-up ‘do] was more of a classic look,” she explains. “Sammi loved it. She is so sweet. She’s beautiful in and out,” Drita gushes.

In order to achieve that flawless finish, Drita used Kevyn Aucoin’s Sensual Skin Enhancer to prime the star’s lids, then using the Jaclyn Hill eyeshadow palette and Morphe palette in Bronze Goals to get a subtle smokey eye. The makeup artist also opted for Maybelline’s Blackest Black gel eyeliner, as well as Eyelure Luxe Silk Marquise Lashes.

For brows and face, Drita turned mostly to Kevyn’s products again, pampering the 33-year-old with concealer, contour and blush. The makeup artist even used a variation of his lip shades to give Sammi a naturally beautiful pout. To get that glow, she used Benefit’s Cookie Highlighter and Jeffree Star’s Face Mist.

Sammi’s photo shoot was taken to the next level with the help of Bridal Styles Boutique and Karen Sabag Bridal Couture. BM Eventistry helped with the decor, while Luxury Ride NY provided the car and New York-based stylist Diana made sure everything was picture-perfect with some final touches.

Drita had nothing but great things to say about the MTV alum after their photo shoot wrapped, telling In Touch Sammi is as “real” as they come.

If she looks this amazing for a photo shoot, we can’t wait to see the look she rocks on her actual wedding day!